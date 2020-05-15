      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Gary Stautmeister
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina di ''StormScapes''
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

19/05/20
PROTOSEQUENCE
A Blunt Description of Something Obscene

21/05/20
KALEVALA
If We Only Had a Brain

21/05/20
DISAMARA
Notturna è la Quiete

22/05/20
DIE KREATUR
Panoptikum

22/05/20
OLD MAN GLOOM
Seminar VIII: Light Of Meaning

22/05/20
OLD MAN GLOOM
Seminar IX: Darkness Of Being

22/05/20
PILE OF PRIESTS
Pile Of Priests

22/05/20
BAIT
Revelations Of The Pure

22/05/20
COSMIC PUTREFACTION
The Horizons Towards Which Splendour Withers

22/05/20
RUADH
The Rock Of The Clyde

CONCERTI

16/05/20
JOE SATRIANI (POSTICIPATO)
AUDITORIUM CONCILIAZIONE

16/05/20
MILADY METAL FEST (ANNULLATO)
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

16/05/20
OSTROGOTH + KILLER + WITCHUNTER (ANNULLATO)
WISHLIST - ROMA

17/05/20
POLARIS + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

18/05/20
JOE SATRIANI (POSTICIPATO)
TEATRO DAL VERME - MILANO

21/05/20
L.A. GUNS (ANNULLATO)
ORION - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

21/05/20
GREEN CARNATION + GUEST TBA (ANNULLATO)
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

23/05/20
L.A. GUNS (ANNULLATO)
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

23/05/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY (ANNULLATO)
REQUIEM OF DESTRUCTION FEST - RIMINI

24/05/20
VIRVUM + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)
NUCLEAR WINTER: firma con MMD Records, in arrivo un nuovo EP
16/05/2020 - 13:02 (34 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
16/05/2020 - 13:02
NUCLEAR WINTER: firma con MMD Records, in arrivo un nuovo EP
ULTIME NOTIZIE
16/05/2020 - 13:23
INSTIGATE: ascolta ‘‘Atonement’’ dal nuovo EP in arrivo a giugno
16/05/2020 - 11:42
THE MONOLITH DEATHCULT: svelato il nuovo singolo ''Feet of Jeremiah''
16/05/2020 - 11:34
RAGEHAMMER: il secondo album è pronto
16/05/2020 - 11:18
HORISONT: diffuso il video di ''Revolution''
16/05/2020 - 11:12
THE PRETTY RECKLESS: ascolta il singolo ''Death By Rock and Roll''
16/05/2020 - 11:04
DEVASTATION INC.: online la clip di ''Spear of Victory''
16/05/2020 - 00:10
MICHAEL ANGELO BATIO: ascolta ‘‘The Badlands’’ dal nuovo album
16/05/2020 - 00:07
TRAPT: disponibili i due nuovi singoli ‘‘Make It Out Alive’’ e ‘‘Tell Me How You Really Feel’’
15/05/2020 - 19:52
SUMMER BREEZE: ecco le date dell'edizione 2021
15/05/2020 - 19:28
VENOM INC.: in Italia per tre date a febbraio 2021
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     