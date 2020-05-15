NUCLEAR WINTER: firma con MMD Records, in arrivo un nuovo EP

|
Il progetto death metal Nuclear Winter del chitarrista Gary Stautmeister ha recentemente firmato con l’etichetta discografica sudafricana MMD Records.
La casa discografica pubblicherà il nuovo EP dell’artista, intitolato StormScapes, in uscita il prossimo 9 luglio 2020.
Lyle Jensen, proprietario di MMD Records, ha dichiarato:
"We are happy to welcome Nuclear Winter to the MMD ‘Black family’. With a sharp melodic death style, woven with unique progressive time changes and even shadings of harmonic folk, Nuclear Winter brings a fresh sound to our ever-growing MMD roster, and we are excited to be a part of this musical journey.”
La tracklist dell'EP è la seguente:
1. Hearts of Stone
2. The Wide Water
3. The Northen Winds
4. New York, New York
Il primo singolo dell’EP, Hearts of Stone, è ascoltabile tramite il player sottostante.