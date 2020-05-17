AYREON: Tommy Karevik tra gli ospiti di ''Transitus''

19/05/20
PROTOSEQUENCE
A Blunt Description of Something Obscene
21/05/20
KALEVALA
If We Only Had a Brain
21/05/20
DISAMARA
Notturna è la Quiete
22/05/20
CROSSFAITH
Species
22/05/20
COSMIC PUTREFACTION
The Horizons Towards Which Splendour Withers
22/05/20
ESOCTRILIHUM
Eternity Of Shaog
22/05/20
CHRONUS
Idols
22/05/20
CALIGULA`S HORSE
Rise Radiant
22/05/20
RUADH
The Rock Of The Clyde
22/05/20
BAIT
Revelations Of The Pure
17/05/20
POLARIS + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
18/05/20
JOE SATRIANI (POSTICIPATO)
TEATRO DAL VERME - MILANO
21/05/20
L.A. GUNS (ANNULLATO)
ORION - CIAMPINO (ROMA)
21/05/20
GREEN CARNATION + GUEST TBA (ANNULLATO)
LARGO VENUE - ROMA
23/05/20
L.A. GUNS (ANNULLATO)
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)
23/05/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY (ANNULLATO)
REQUIEM OF DESTRUCTION FEST - RIMINI
24/05/20
VIRVUM + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)
29/05/20
RAIN + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
BLACK DEVILS SPRING PARTY - S. GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO (BO)
29/05/20
NECRODEATH (ANNULLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
30/05/20
MARK LANEGAN BAND (ANNULLATO)
TEATRO MANZONI - BOLOGNA
Visualizza questo post su Instagram Today I am very proud to be able to announce that I will be singing the lead role of Daniel on the brand new Ayreon album "Transitus"! What better way to celebrate than to hike #mountdaniel 🍾 #tommykarevik #tommykarevikofficial #ayreon #transitus #newayreonalbum #kamelotofficial #kamelot #seventhwonder #seventhwonderofficial Un post condiviso da Tommy Karevik (@tommykarevikofficial) in data: 16 Mag 2020 alle ore 7:43 PDT
