DRAEMORA: ascolta il singolo ‘‘Home’’ dall'EP di debutto in arrivo a giugno

|
La band di Seattle dei Draemora si appresta a pubblicare l’EP di debutto Awakening tramite l’etichetta Ultra Nast Records in data 26 giugno 2020.
Il chitarrista e cantante Terry Jenkins ha sottolineato come i testi dell’album facciano riferimento alla sua vicenda biografica:
"The lyrics come right out of the pages of my life, the things I went through, and how I got through them. Music is a huge outlet for me to dump the good times, bad times, and everything else in between. The majority of the lyrics are a culmination of direct excerpts from letters, poems, and life experiences from the period between May 2018 and August 2019. It was a very intense time in my life.”
In particolare, le canzoni contengono riferimenti alla lotta contro la dipendenza dall’alcool e dalle droghe.
Il disco conterrà i seguenti brani:
1. Home
2. Dead Inside
3. Guilt
4. Reckoning
5. Legion Of Scum
La copertina dell’EP, visibile a sinistra, è stata realizzata da Sarah Estrella. Di seguito invece trovate il player per ascoltare il primo singolo estratto dal disco, intitolato Home: