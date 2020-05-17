TETRARCH: il secondo album in arrivo in autunno, guarda il video di ‘‘I’m Not Right’’

|
I Tetrarch pubblicheranno il loro secondo album Unstable in una data ancora non definita, ma prevista nell’autunno 2020.
Il disco sarà prodotto dal confermato Dave Otero (Cattle Decapitation, Khemmis), che aveva già lavorato con la band sul debutto Freak.
La band ha già reso disponibile il primo singolo estratto da Unstable, intitolato I’m Not Right, che è stato così commentato dalla chitarrista Diamond Rowe:
"We are a band that believes in embracing flaws and being who you are. But sometimes there’s a journey to get to that point, and that’s what this song really encompasses. It is normal to feel a bit off sometimes, and it’s okay to talk about it. Sometimes you just don't like something about yourself but how you go about changing that is what’s really important.”
La canzone è ascoltabile tramite il player sottostante. Rimaniamo in attesa di nuovi dettagli sul disco.