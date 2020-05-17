      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
I Tetrarch
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

19/05/20
PROTOSEQUENCE
A Blunt Description of Something Obscene

21/05/20
KALEVALA
If We Only Had a Brain

21/05/20
DISAMARA
Notturna è la Quiete

22/05/20
CROSSFAITH
Species

22/05/20
COSMIC PUTREFACTION
The Horizons Towards Which Splendour Withers

22/05/20
ESOCTRILIHUM
Eternity Of Shaog

22/05/20
CHRONUS
Idols

22/05/20
CALIGULA`S HORSE
Rise Radiant

22/05/20
RUADH
The Rock Of The Clyde

22/05/20
BAIT
Revelations Of The Pure

CONCERTI

17/05/20
POLARIS + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

18/05/20
JOE SATRIANI (POSTICIPATO)
TEATRO DAL VERME - MILANO

21/05/20
L.A. GUNS (ANNULLATO)
ORION - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

21/05/20
GREEN CARNATION + GUEST TBA (ANNULLATO)
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

23/05/20
L.A. GUNS (ANNULLATO)
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

23/05/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY (ANNULLATO)
REQUIEM OF DESTRUCTION FEST - RIMINI

24/05/20
VIRVUM + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

29/05/20
RAIN + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
BLACK DEVILS SPRING PARTY - S. GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO (BO)

29/05/20
NECRODEATH (ANNULLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

30/05/20
MARK LANEGAN BAND (ANNULLATO)
TEATRO MANZONI - BOLOGNA
TETRARCH: il secondo album in arrivo in autunno, guarda il video di ‘‘I’m Not Right’’
17/05/2020 - 16:29 (34 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
17/05/2020 - 16:29
TETRARCH: il secondo album in arrivo in autunno, guarda il video di ‘‘I’m Not Right’’
ULTIME NOTIZIE
17/05/2020 - 21:35
RUADH: ascolta lo streaming integrale di ''The Rock Of The Clyde''
17/05/2020 - 21:31
SABATON: ecco il live video di ''The Red Baron''
17/05/2020 - 21:26
U.D.O: presentato il nuovo video
17/05/2020 - 21:22
THE WISE MAN`S FEAR: guarda il video di ''What Went Wrong''
17/05/2020 - 21:17
FIRES IN THE DISTANCE: tra pochi giorni l'uscita del debutto discografico, ecco un video
17/05/2020 - 21:09
SILVER DUST: iniziate le registrazioni del nuovo album
17/05/2020 - 19:50
UNREQVITED: diffusi dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Empthica''
17/05/2020 - 18:03
WAYWARD SONS: guarda il video di ''Feel Good Hit''
17/05/2020 - 12:56
LÖR: tutto il nuovo EP ‘‘Edge of Eternity’’ disponibile in streaming
17/05/2020 - 12:37
DRAEMORA: ascolta il singolo ‘‘Home’’ dall'EP di debutto in arrivo a giugno
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     