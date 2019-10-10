LIONHEART (UK): tornano a luglio con ''The Reality of Miracles'', ecco i dettagli

|
I britannici Lionheart di Dennis Stratton (ex-Iron Maiden), Steve Mann ( ex-Liar) e Rocky Newton (ex-Wildfire) daranno alle stampe il 31 luglio il loro nuovo album The Reality of Miracles tramite Metalville Records.
Le tredici canzoni incluse, riportate di seguito, sono state registrate presso lo studio di Steve Mann ad Hannover. L'artista ha inoltre seguito le fasi di produzione e masterizzazione.
1. Salvation
2. Thine is the Kingdom
3. High Plains Drifter
4. The Reality of Miracles
5. Five Tribes
6. Behind the Wall
7. All I Want Is You
8. Windows
9. Kingdom of the East
10. Outlaws of the Western World
11. Overdrive
12. The First Man
13. Still it Rains on Planet Earth (Lacrimosa)
La formazione dei Lionheart vede tra le sue fila, oltre ai tre membri fondatori, il cantante Lee Small e il batterista Clive Edwards.