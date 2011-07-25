BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE: al lavoro su del materiale inedito in studio

|
Il cantante dei gallesi Bullet For My Valentine, Matt Tuck, ha parlato ai microfoni di Rock Sound svelando lo stato dei lavori sul nuovo album in studio, il settimo per la band e il seguito di Gravity, uscito nel 2018 per Search & Destroy.
La band sta lavorando con il produttore Carl Brown, che aveva già collaborato con il gruppo in occasione del già menzionato Gravity e del suo predecessore Venom (2015). Sette tracce sono già state registrate, mentre altri brani verranno registrati prossimamente, compatibilmente con l’allentamento delle restrizioni legate alla pandemia di COVID-19.
Per quanto riguarda la direzione musicale intrapresa dal gruppo per questa nuova fatica in studio, Matt Tuck ha commentato:
"It's pretty brutal, to be honest. It couldn't be more of a contrast with 'Gravity' in a ferocious style. It's very technical. I don't know why. You've just gotta go with what you wanna go with — as a band, as a musician, as a songwriter, you've just gotta go with what's floating your boat, and this time around, the heavy stuff is just coming out in masses. The riffs are crushing. There's probably 60% aggressive vocals, 40 clean, which is a ratio we've never really dabbled with before. It's very heavy, it's very technical. For the Bullet fans out there that kind of like that side of this band, it's very cool and very exciting. It feels good.
Rimaniamo in attesa di ulteriori dettagli.