SEPTICFLESH: i dettagli del DVD ''Infernus Sinfonica MMXIX'' in arrivo a luglio

La formazione symphonic death metal greca dei Septicflesh darà alle stampe il nuovo DVD/Blu-ray Infernus Sinfonica MMXIX il 31 luglio via Season Of Mist.
Lo show immortalato dal DVD è stato registrato durante l'evento che la band ha tenuto al Metropolitan Theater di Mexico City a febbraio del 2019. Ecco la tracklist e a sinistra la copertina:
1. Intro
2. Portrait of a Headless Man
3. Martyr
4. Prototype
5. The Pyramid God
6. The Enemy of Truth
7. Communion
8. The Vampire from Nazareth
9. Dogma of Prometheus
10. Lovecraft's Death
11. Dante's Inferno
12. Persepolis
13. A Great Mass of Death
14. Anubis
15. Dark Art
La band commenta così il disco in arrivo:
On the 2nd of February 2019, a historic for Septicflesh show took place in Mexico City at a fully packed Metropolitan Theater. For the first time and with the help of over 100 musicians, our songs were performed live in their full symphonic glory. The whole show was recorded and now it is time to present it to all our fans in a DVD/Blu Ray 5.1 entitled Infernus Sinfonica MMXIX that will be released from Season of Mist. We are grateful to all people that made this experience possible and success!".
Segue il teaser: