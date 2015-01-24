DUST BOLT: online il video di ‘‘Exit’’

|
I bavaresi Dust Bolt hanno pubblicato il video del brano Exit tramite il canale YouTube dell’etichetta Napalm Records.
Il pezzo, proveniente dall’album Mass Confusion del 2016, tratta il tema della salute mentale, della tendenza all’isolamento e della consapevolezza di poter chiedere aiuto. Questo un estratto delle parole del gruppo tedesco, che ha voluto sottolineare l’attualità della canzone:
"In times of #stayathome, we want to share this stunning video and interpretation of the song with you. If you deal with mental health problems, or if you know somebody who is struggling with it, we want to encourage you to know that you are not alone. Don't ignore the chance to get help for yourself or someone else you know who may be in crisis.”