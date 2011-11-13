DEVILDRIVER: il nuovo album ‘‘Dealing With Demons I’’ in arrivo ad ottobre, ascolta il primo singolo

|
I californiani DevilDriver hanno annunciato di avere in cantiere un nuovo album intitolato Dealing with Demons, che vedrà la luce in due volumi distinti tramite l’etichetta Napalm Records.
La band pubblicherà il prossimo 9 ottobre 2020 il primo dei due dischi che compongono l’opera, Dealing with Demons I. Ogni traccia del disco è dedicata a uno dei “demoni interiori” che possono affliggere l’animo umano e con cui è necessario confrontarsi, da cui il titolo dell’album.
La canzone d’apertura, scelta come primo singolo del disco, si intitola Keep Away From Me, e stando alle parole del cantante Dez Fafara affronta il tema dell’agorafobia, la paura che un soggetto prova quando si ritrova in spazi non familiari o affollati:
"“I’ve been social distancing since I was born. I’ve learned to try and embrace my Agoraphobia all my life. This is what the lyrics are about as we are all sheltered in place. […] We as artists should speak up, inspire and change lives, or paint a picture – a time capsule if you will – by the narrative we push in uncertain times. This video is one such art piece as my band and thousands of others are forced into quarantine – cannot rehearse, take photos, or perform – to make a music video for the very people that have supported us for years. It’s trying times for the world and my outlook through this video is simply this: ‘here’s what we are going through as a family on this planet and as we embrace what is yet to come... please Stand Together’.
L'album è stato co-prodotto da Steve Evetts e dal chitarrista Mike Spreitzer, mentre la copertina, visibile a sinistra, è opera dell’artista Johnny Jones. Di seguito è invece disponibile la tracklist:
01. Keep Away From Me
02. Vengeance Is Clear
03. Nest Of Vipers
04. Iona
05. Wishing
06. You Give Me A Reason To Drink (feat. Simon Blade Fafara)
07. Witches
08. Dealing With Demons
09. The Damned Don't Cry
10. Scars Me Forever
Qui sotto è disponibile il video di Keep Away From Me.