FIDES INVERSA: a luglio il terzo album, ecco i dettagli e un brano

|
Il 22 luglio uscirà tramite W.T.C. Productions Historia Nocturna, il nuovo album dei Fides Inversa. Il disco sarà il terzo full-length del gruppo black metal romano e seguirà di tre anni l'EP Rite of Inverse Incarnation.
Ecco a sinistra l'artwork e in basso i brani inclusi:
1. Intro
2. A Wanderer's Call and Orison
3. Transcendental Lawlessness
4. The Visit
5. I Glance You with a Touch, I Touch You with a Gaze
6. Syzygy
7. I Am the Iconoclasm
E' inoltre possibile ascoltare di seguito l'estratto A Wanderer's Call and Orison: