      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

21/05/20
DISAMARA
Notturna è la Quiete

21/05/20
KALEVALA
If We Only Had a Brain

22/05/20
OLD MAN GLOOM
Seminar IX: Darkness Of Being

22/05/20
UNREQVITED
Empathica

22/05/20
CALIGULA`S HORSE
Rise Radiant

22/05/20
FIRES IN THE DISTANCE
Echoes From Deep November

22/05/20
THE ORDER
Supreme Hypocrisy

22/05/20
SINISTER
Deformation Of The Holy Realm

22/05/20
OZ
Forced Commandments

22/05/20
DIE KREATUR
Panoptikum

CONCERTI

21/05/20
L.A. GUNS (ANNULLATO)
ORION - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

21/05/20
GREEN CARNATION + GUEST TBA (ANNULLATO)
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

23/05/20
L.A. GUNS (ANNULLATO)
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

23/05/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY (ANNULLATO)
REQUIEM OF DESTRUCTION FEST - RIMINI

24/05/20
VIRVUM + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

29/05/20
RAIN + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
BLACK DEVILS SPRING PARTY - S. GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO (BO)

29/05/20
NECRODEATH (ANNULLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

30/05/20
MARK LANEGAN BAND (ANNULLATO)
TEATRO MANZONI - BOLOGNA

09/06/20
PERIPHERY (ANNULLATO)
ORION - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

10/06/20
IN.FEST
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - MILANO
FIDES INVERSA: a luglio il terzo album, ecco i dettagli e un brano
21/05/2020 - 20:25 (33 letture)

RECENSIONI
ARTICOLI
12/05/2015
Live Report
HORNA + FIDES INVERSA + TORTORUM + KULT
Cerbero (ex-Theatre), Rozzano (MI) 06/05/2015
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
21/05/2020 - 20:25
FIDES INVERSA: a luglio il terzo album, ecco i dettagli e un brano
ULTIME NOTIZIE
21/05/2020 - 20:33
DARK THE SUNS: online un singolo inedito
21/05/2020 - 20:14
BE THE WOLF: diffuso un nuovo live video
21/05/2020 - 20:09
SOMBRE HERITAGE: ascolta un brano dal disco d'esordio
21/05/2020 - 19:54
EINDHOVEN METAL MEETING: svelati i gruppi della prossima edizione
21/05/2020 - 18:28
REVENGE (CAN): tutto il nuovo ''Strike.Smother.Dehumanize'' in streaming
21/05/2020 - 17:42
DEVILDRIVER: il nuovo album ‘‘Dealing With Demons I’’ in arrivo ad ottobre, ascolta il primo singolo
21/05/2020 - 15:17
DARK SARAH: guarda il video di ‘‘All Ears!’’ dal nuovo album
21/05/2020 - 13:59
DEVIL WITH NO NAME: ascolta l'omonimo EP di debutto
21/05/2020 - 13:56
ULCERATE: ecco il video di ''Dissolved Orders''
21/05/2020 - 13:51
MAKE THEM SUFFER: diffusi dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''How to Survive a Funeral''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     