ARTUSHA: ascolta ‘‘Inquisition’’ dall’album di debutto atteso per quest’anno

Il trio Artusha ha pubblicato il video del singolo Inquisition, estratto dall’album di debutto atteso per questo 2020. La canzone è disponibile tramite il player in fondo alla notizia.
L’album è in fase di registrazione presso gli Zero Label Studio, nello Stato americano del Virginia.
Il cantante David Landers ha commentato il contenuto politico del testo del brano:
"Generally speaking, the social/political state in the US is in a really strange and unimaginable place. Division is often used to ensure power, but it feels like we're taking the bait more than ever. Call me crazy, but maybe it’s time we think for ourselves? A lyric line says, ‘The pitchfork mobs are coming out to fight.’ People are hypersensitive and end up eager to pummel one another over individual views.”
Rimaniamo in attesa di nuovi dettagli a riguardo del disco.