REALIZE: firmano con Relapse Records, disponibile l’album di debutto in streaming

La band industrial Realize ha annunciato di aver firmato un contratto discografico con l’etichetta Relapse Records.
L’etichetta ha già reso disponibile l’album di debutto del gruppo, Demolition, la cui copertina è visibile a sinistra, mentre l’intera pubblicazione è ascoltabile tramite il player in fondo alla pagina. Un ulteriore album, su cui la band è già al lavoro, verrà edito dalla stessa casa discografica.
La band ha così commentato l’accordo stipulato:
"Realize is very excited and humbled to be working with Relapse Records to release ‘Demolition’, and our next album. We all have been fans of bands on Relapse for a long time, and have closely followed the label through the years. We have much respect for the creative and hard-working artists on the label, as well as the label crew bringing it together and making extreme music accessible and excellent.”
Di seguito la tracklist di Demolition:
1. Desert Mech
2. Unseen Killer
3. Endless
4. Wilted Rose
5. Lord of Pain
6. Eucalyptus
7. Varying Rates