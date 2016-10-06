      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina dell'album
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

25/05/20
TILL DIE
Ruthless

25/05/20
SINISTER DOWNFALL
A Dark Shining Light

27/05/20
HELIKON
Myth & Legend

29/05/20
PALAYE ROYALE
The Bastards

29/05/20
BEHEMOTH
A Forest (EP)

29/05/20
GRAVE DIGGER
Fields Of Blood

29/05/20
PARALYSIS
Mob Justice

29/05/20
DEF LEPPARD
London to Vegas

29/05/20
ALESTORM
Curse Of The Crystal Coconut

29/05/20
XIBALBA
Anos En Infierno

CONCERTI

24/05/20
VIRVUM + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

29/05/20
RAIN + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
BLACK DEVILS SPRING PARTY - S. GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO (BO)

29/05/20
NECRODEATH (ANNULLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

30/05/20
MARK LANEGAN BAND (ANNULLATO)
TEATRO MANZONI - BOLOGNA

09/06/20
PERIPHERY (ANNULLATO)
ORION - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

10/06/20
IN.FEST
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - MILANO

12/06/20
SYSTEM OF A DOWN + KORN + GUESTS TBA (SOSPESO)
I-DAYS - AREA EXPO - MILANO

12/06/20
GUNS N` ROSES + GUESTS TBA (ANNULLATO)
FIRENZE ROCKS - VISARNO ARENA (FIRENZE)

13/06/20
AEROSMITH + GUESTS (SOSPESO)
I-DAYS - AREA EXPO - MILANO

16/06/20
STEEL PANTHER + THE WILD (SOSPESO)
ALCATRAZ - MILANO
REALIZE: firmano con Relapse Records, disponibile l’album di debutto in streaming
24/05/2020 - 00:10 (32 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
24/05/2020 - 00:10
REALIZE: firmano con Relapse Records, disponibile l’album di debutto in streaming
20/10/2016 - 11:09
DEREALIZED: ascolta la titletrack 'Isolation Poetry'
06/10/2016 - 11:37
DEREALIZED: i dettagli del debutto 'Isolation Poetry' e il primo singolo
ULTIME NOTIZIE
24/05/2020 - 00:11
VOLBEAT: al lavoro su materiale inedito
24/05/2020 - 00:08
QUEEN: Brian May alle prese con una cura per problemi di salute
23/05/2020 - 16:09
GOSTA BERLINGS SAGA: disponibile il live video di ''Square 5''
23/05/2020 - 16:00
MALPAGA FOLK & METAL FEST: cancellata l'edizione 2020
23/05/2020 - 13:45
PROSANCTUS INFERI: i dettagli e un brano da ''Hypnotic Blood Art'' in arrivo ad agosto
23/05/2020 - 13:38
NIGHT FIENDS: disponibile il brano ''Synthetic Vulture''
23/05/2020 - 13:22
CONVULSE: ''Deathstar'' uscirà il 30 ottobre, svelati i dettagli
23/05/2020 - 13:14
TOXIC YOUTH: entrano nel roster di WTF Records, album in arrivo
23/05/2020 - 12:35
BLACK VEIL BRIDES: annullato lo show del 4 giugno a Milano
23/05/2020 - 12:27
VAMPIRE: svelata la clip di ''Rex'' dall'album omonimo
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     