BURNING WITCHES: la chitarrista Sonia Nusselder lascia la band
25/05/2020 - 15:51 (35 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
25/05/2020 - 15:51
BURNING WITCHES: la chitarrista Sonia Nusselder lascia la band
06/03/2020 - 16:07
BURNING WITCHES: presentano un nuovo brano
07/02/2020 - 13:44
BURNING WITCHES: online il video della titletrack del nuovo disco
10/01/2020 - 20:01
BURNING WITCHES: disponibile il singolo ''Sea of Lies'', svelata la tracklist del nuovo disco
18/12/2019 - 19:27
BURNING WITCHES: ecco la copertina di ''Dance With the Devil''
11/12/2019 - 20:39
BURNING WITCHES: a marzo uscirà ''Dance With the Devil''
14/06/2019 - 18:15
BURNING WITCHES: online il primo singolo con la nuova cantante
09/06/2019 - 19:01
BURNING WITCHES: reclutata Laura Guldemond al posto di Seraina Telli
09/06/2019 - 01:19
BURNING WITCHES: la cantante lascia la band
06/02/2019 - 19:23
EINDHOVEN METAL MEETING: Dying Fetus e Burning Witches tra le nuove conferme
ULTIME NOTIZIE
25/05/2020 - 11:35
PSYCHOSEXUAL: ascolta la nuova canzone ‘‘Lady Killer’’
25/05/2020 - 11:06
STILLBIRTH: rivelati i dettagli del nuovo album ‘‘Revive the Throne’’ in arrivo ad agosto
25/05/2020 - 00:56
BEARTOOTH: si separano dal chitarrista Kamron Bradbury
24/05/2020 - 20:50
LORDS OF BLACK: Jo Nunez è il nuovo batterista
24/05/2020 - 17:08
JOURNEY: presentata la nuova lineup
24/05/2020 - 16:59
AYREON: Amanda Somerville tra gli ospiti di ''Transitus''
24/05/2020 - 17:01
SABATON: ''The Last Stand'' dal concerto di Budapest
24/05/2020 - 16:58
EVERFROST: pubblicato il video di ''Die Young''
24/05/2020 - 16:54
ALEAH: presentato il nuovo singolo dall'album postumo
24/05/2020 - 16:49
BURZYGORY: a giugno il nuovo album omonimo, svelato il contenuto
 
