BURNING WITCHES: la chitarrista Sonia Nusselder lascia la band

Le Burning Witches
hanno annunciato la separazione dalla chitarrista Sonia "Anubis" Nusselder
.
La chitarrista ha comunicato che la scelta di lasciare le Burning Witches
sia stata presa da lei spontaneamente, al fine di dedicarsi al suo impegno con Crypta
e Cobra Spell
:"Dear Witches disciples, for personal reasons and with a lot of deliberation, I have decided to fully dedicate myself to Crypta and Cobra Spell and to leave Burning Witches. […] This was a very hard decision, but sometimes you can’t pursue a bigger dream, without giving up a meaningful one in return. I will continue my musical path with full passion for music and for the fans! This is just the beginning!”
La comunicazione era nell’aria, dal momento che la Nusselder
, per l'appunto, era stata pochi giorni fa annunciata
come membro della nuova band death metal Crypta
, formata con le ex-musiciste delle Nervosa
.