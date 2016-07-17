      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
I Parkway Drive
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

27/05/20
HELIKON
Myth & Legend

29/05/20
PALAYE ROYALE
The Bastards

29/05/20
OUR POND
Paraphernalia

29/05/20
GRAVE DIGGER
Fields Of Blood

29/05/20
VIOLENT HAMMER
Riders of the Wasteland

29/05/20
MORBID ANGELS
Altars of Madness – Ultimate Edition

29/05/20
XIBALBA
Anos En Infierno

29/05/20
SORCERER
Lamenting Of The Innocent

29/05/20
CENTINEX
Death In Pieces

29/05/20
DEF LEPPARD
London to Vegas

CONCERTI

29/05/20
RAIN + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
BLACK DEVILS SPRING PARTY - S. GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO (BO)

29/05/20
NECRODEATH (ANNULLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

30/05/20
MARK LANEGAN BAND (ANNULLATO)
TEATRO MANZONI - BOLOGNA

09/06/20
PERIPHERY (ANNULLATO)
ORION - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

10/06/20
IN.FEST
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - MILANO

12/06/20
SYSTEM OF A DOWN + KORN + GUESTS TBA (SOSPESO)
I-DAYS - AREA EXPO - MILANO

12/06/20
GUNS N` ROSES + GUESTS TBA (ANNULLATO)
FIRENZE ROCKS - VISARNO ARENA (FIRENZE)

13/06/20
AEROSMITH + GUESTS (SOSPESO)
I-DAYS - AREA EXPO - MILANO

16/06/20
STEEL PANTHER + THE WILD (SOSPESO)
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

16/06/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY
CRAZY BULL - GENOVA
PARKWAY DRIVE: al lavoro su nuove canzoni
26/05/2020 - 18:19 (12 letture)

RECENSIONI
73
72
77
78
88
ALTRE NOTIZIE
26/05/2020 - 18:19
PARKWAY DRIVE: al lavoro su nuove canzoni
19/02/2019 - 14:50
BRUTAL ASSAULT: confermati i Parkway Drive, Nordjevel e altri
19/08/2018 - 19:05
THY ART IS MURDER: di supporto ai Parkway Drive a Milano
04/07/2018 - 00:07
PARKWAY DRIVE: una data in Italia a febbraio
23/06/2018 - 06:43
PARKWAY DRIVE: annullata la data al Rock in Roma
24/04/2018 - 21:05
PARKWAY DRIVE: disponibile un nuovo video
13/03/2018 - 19:50
PARKWAY DRIVE: svelati i dettagli riguardo il nuovo disco
28/02/2018 - 11:15
PARKWAY DRIVE: online la clip di 'Wishing Wells'; parteciperanno al Rock In Roma
16/11/2017 - 16:04
HELLFEST: annunciati Body Count, Deftones, A Perfect Circle e Parkway Drive
17/07/2016 - 21:56
PARKWAY DRIVE: disponibile il nuovo video
ULTIME NOTIZIE
26/05/2020 - 18:31
FREEDOM CALL: concerto streaming di beneficienza venerdì 29 maggio
26/05/2020 - 16:01
AMARANTHE: completate le registrazioni del nuovo album, svelata la data d’uscita
26/05/2020 - 15:29
HATEFUL: ascolta ‘‘Oxygen Catastrophe’’ dal nuovo album in arrivo a giugno
26/05/2020 - 15:25
RATT: al lavoro su un nuovo album
26/05/2020 - 11:43
ASTRAL SLEEP: il nuovo album ‘‘Astral Doom Musick’’ è disponibile integralmente in streaming
26/05/2020 - 11:42
PURTENANCE: ascolta il nuovo singolo ‘‘Under The Pyre Of Enlightenment’’
25/05/2020 - 21:45
DESOURCE: disponibile un singolo dall'EP ''Ambition''
25/05/2020 - 21:39
OUR MIRAGE: ecco il video di ''Transparent'' da ''Unseen Relations''
25/05/2020 - 21:34
BROADSIDE: previsto per il mese di luglio il nuovo disco
25/05/2020 - 21:29
BLACK ALTAR: a giugno uno split album con i Kirkebrann
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     