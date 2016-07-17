PARKWAY DRIVE: al lavoro su nuove canzoni

|
Il cantante degli australiani Parkway Drive Winston McCall ha riferito, durante una recente video intervista, che lui ed il resto della band stanno approfittando del periodo in quarantena per scrivere nuovi brani.
Alcune sue dichiarazioni estratte dall’intervista:
”We've started writing which is awesome. It's not something that happens fast for us. Basically, our calendar is messed up. We were going to take a bunch of time off next year to start writing anyway, and now a whole chunk of this year has been wiped out. So we've started writing now. I'm not sure that's going to mean anything will be out sooner, but it definitely means we’re active, which is really cool. It’s fun so far, it’s a challenge. It's nice to know that there's a lot of gas in the tank and a lot of fire to go along with it.”