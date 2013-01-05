FREEDOM CALL: concerto streaming di beneficienza venerdì 29 maggio

|
I Freedom Call
terranno un concerto di beneficienza in streaming questo venerdì, 29 maggio 2020, alle ore 20:00.
L’annuncio del frontman Chris Bay
:”Hello friends, we just can't stand it anymore... we miss the stage, the sound and the spotlight. Most of all, we miss you, our friends and fans, people with whom we have a great party and spend an unforgettable time. Unfortunately, the latter is not possible during this time, but will try our best to "enchant" you back to the concerts, the club shows or the festival season for a moment!”
Sarà possibile seguire l’evento, con la possibilità di effettuare donazioni per la causa, a questo link
.