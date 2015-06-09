VEIL OF MAYA: proseguono i lavori al prossimo disco

|
Durante una recente intervista ai microfoni di Metalsucks, il chitarrista Mark Okubo dei Veil Of Maya ha dichiarato che al momento la band dispone di otto nuovi brani che saranno inclusi nel prossimo album. L'artista aggiunge che i lavori al disco proseguono sebbene siano stati rallentati dall'emergenza sanitaria.
Ecco l'estratto della chiacchierata:
"I was working in a studio last year on the album, and we were able to record skeletons of maybe like, eight songs, so it was kind of an incomplete album. And then we were going to finish after the tour, or on the tour and after the tour, and all this happened. So now it’s just kind of disenchanting to listen to it ’cause it’s not finished and I’ve already heard it a lot.
I mean, I guess right now I want to start from scratch and write as many new songs as I can and maybe go back and finish the old ones and have a lot of material. I guess that’s where I’m at right now".
Il gruppo ha di recente pubblicato il singolo sottostante: