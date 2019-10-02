      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Kingdoms That No One Remembers - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

27/05/20
HELIKON
Myth & Legend

29/05/20
DEF LEPPARD
London to Vegas

29/05/20
XIBALBA
Anos En Infierno

29/05/20
SORCERER
Lamenting Of The Innocent

29/05/20
PARALYSIS
Mob Justice

29/05/20
OUR POND
Paraphernalia

29/05/20
BEHEMOTH
A Forest (EP)

29/05/20
MORBID ANGELS
Altars of Madness – Ultimate Edition

29/05/20
VIOLENT HAMMER
Riders of the Wasteland

29/05/20
GRAVE DIGGER
Fields Of Blood

CONCERTI

29/05/20
RAIN + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
BLACK DEVILS SPRING PARTY - S. GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO (BO)

29/05/20
NECRODEATH (ANNULLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

30/05/20
MARK LANEGAN BAND (ANNULLATO)
TEATRO MANZONI - BOLOGNA

09/06/20
PERIPHERY (ANNULLATO)
ORION - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

10/06/20
IN.FEST
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - MILANO

12/06/20
SYSTEM OF A DOWN + KORN + GUESTS TBA (SOSPESO)
I-DAYS - AREA EXPO - MILANO

12/06/20
GUNS N` ROSES + GUESTS TBA (ANNULLATO)
FIRENZE ROCKS - VISARNO ARENA (FIRENZE)

13/06/20
AEROSMITH + GUESTS (SOSPESO)
I-DAYS - AREA EXPO - MILANO

16/06/20
STEEL PANTHER + THE WILD (SOSPESO)
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

16/06/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY
CRAZY BULL - GENOVA
CIRKELN: pubblicato un singolo dalla prima fatica discografica
26/05/2020 - 21:35 (36 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
26/05/2020 - 21:35
CIRKELN: pubblicato un singolo dalla prima fatica discografica
02/10/2019 - 19:44
OPETH: l'inedito ''Cirkelns riktning''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
26/05/2020 - 21:44
LIVING GATE: presentato un nuovo brano dall'EP ''Deathlust''
26/05/2020 - 21:29
SPIRIT POSSESSION: previsto per il mese di luglio il debutto discografico
26/05/2020 - 21:19
MEDICATED: i dettagli dell'album di debutto
26/05/2020 - 20:09
VEIL OF MAYA: proseguono i lavori al prossimo disco
26/05/2020 - 20:03
DEAFHEAVEN: al lavoro sul quinto album
26/05/2020 - 19:50
MARCELA BOVIO: la cantante ha sconfitto il tumore
26/05/2020 - 19:41
CARACH ANGREN: online il lyric video di ''Operation Compass''
26/05/2020 - 19:27
TIMO TOLKKI`S INFINITE VISIONS: Jari Kainulainen è il bassista della band
26/05/2020 - 19:17
POLTERGEIST: svelato il nuovo singolo dall'album in arrivo
26/05/2020 - 18:31
FREEDOM CALL: concerto streaming di beneficienza venerdì 29 maggio
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     