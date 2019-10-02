CIRKELN: pubblicato un singolo dalla prima fatica discografica

|
Quello che trovate nel player sottostante è l'audio di In His Deep-Hidden Hall, brano della one man band svedese Cirkeln, creata dal musicista Våndarr. Il brano è tratto dal loro primo disco, Kingdoms That No One Remembers, in uscita il 25 giugno per la Naturmacht Productions.
Queste sono le dichiarazioni dell'etichetta:
“Kingdoms That No One Remembers” is a record based on the love for fantasy, myhtoloy and storytelling. The songs started thematically as interpretations of Tolkien’s legendarium – specifically his earlier and more mythological work. Over time it morphed into a collection of stories and tales of archaic magic, deep-hidden dungeons, distant lands, mystical cosmology and some good old fashioned adventure.
Musically the album is continuing the epic tradition of Bathory with shades of cathartic Black, riffing Doom and traditional epic heavy metal."
Tracklist:
01. In His Deep-Hidden Hall
02. Golden Rauros
03. Sun And Moon
04. Ships
05. The Castle
06. Sing Of Frozen Dreams
07. The Eye; The Throne; The Ring
08. The Dreaming City
09. Ainulindalë – Of the Music Of The Ainur (Interlude)
10. Kingdoms That No One Remembers