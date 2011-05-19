      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Christian Münzner
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

27/05/20
HELIKON
Myth & Legend

29/05/20
DEF LEPPARD
London to Vegas

29/05/20
XIBALBA
Anos En Infierno

29/05/20
SORCERER
Lamenting Of The Innocent

29/05/20
PARALYSIS
Mob Justice

29/05/20
OUR POND
Paraphernalia

29/05/20
BEHEMOTH
A Forest (EP)

29/05/20
MORBID ANGELS
Altars of Madness – Ultimate Edition

29/05/20
VIOLENT HAMMER
Riders of the Wasteland

29/05/20
GRAVE DIGGER
Fields Of Blood

CONCERTI

29/05/20
RAIN + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
BLACK DEVILS SPRING PARTY - S. GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO (BO)

29/05/20
NECRODEATH (ANNULLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

30/05/20
MARK LANEGAN BAND (ANNULLATO)
TEATRO MANZONI - BOLOGNA

09/06/20
PERIPHERY (ANNULLATO)
ORION - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

10/06/20
IN.FEST
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - MILANO

12/06/20
SYSTEM OF A DOWN + KORN + GUESTS TBA (SOSPESO)
I-DAYS - AREA EXPO - MILANO

12/06/20
GUNS N` ROSES + GUESTS TBA (ANNULLATO)
FIRENZE ROCKS - VISARNO ARENA (FIRENZE)

13/06/20
AEROSMITH + GUESTS (SOSPESO)
I-DAYS - AREA EXPO - MILANO

16/06/20
STEEL PANTHER + THE WILD (SOSPESO)
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

16/06/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY
CRAZY BULL - GENOVA
OBSCURA: il chitarrista Christian Münzner rientra in formazione
27/05/2020 - 16:00 (64 letture)

Graziano
Mercoledì 27 Maggio 2020, 16.58.31
1
E gli Alkaloid???
RECENSIONI
90
95
90
80
ARTICOLI
20/02/2019
Live Report
OBSCURA
Legend Club, Milano (MI), 16/02/2019
02/11/2016
Live Report
OBSCURA + GUESTS
Cycle Club, Calenzano, Firenze, 29/10/2016
05/04/2016
Live Report
DEATH TO ALL + OBSCURA
Traffic Live, Roma (RM), 30/03/2016
24/11/2013
Live Report
DEATH TO ALL + OBSCURA + FAUST + DARKRISE
Rock’n’Roll Arena, Romagnano Sesia (NO), 19/11/2013
27/03/2012
Live Report
OBSCURA + SPAWN OF POSSESSION + GOROD + EXIVIOUS + 26THOUSANDYEARS
Blogos, Casalecchio di Reno (BO), 25/03/2012
19/05/2011
Live Report
HATE ETERNAL + OBSCURA + BENEATH THE MASSACRE + DEFILED
Rock N' Roll Arena, Romagnano sesia (NO), 13/05/2011
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
27/05/2020 - 16:00
OBSCURA: il chitarrista Christian Münzner rientra in formazione
13/05/2020 - 17:00
OBSCURA: presentato il nuovo batterista
29/04/2020 - 19:36
OBSCURA: il bassista Jeroen Paul Thesseling ritorna nella band
22/04/2020 - 22:17
OBSCURA: si separano da tre membri
04/01/2020 - 20:36
OBSCURA: al lavoro sul nuovo disco
30/10/2019 - 19:48
OBSCURA: entrano nel roster di Nuclear Blast
25/10/2019 - 12:05
OBSCURA: una data in Italia a febbraio
09/10/2019 - 17:00
OBSCURA: il video di ''Emergent Evolution''
31/08/2019 - 14:36
TENEBRAE IN PERPETUUM: tutto ''Anorexia Obscura'' in streaming
23/05/2019 - 21:32
OBSCURA DOOM FEST: il 27 luglio a Parma con Coven, Demon Head e molti altri
ULTIME NOTIZIE
27/05/2020 - 16:18
MUSHROOMHEAD: ascolta il secondo singolo ‘‘The Heresy’’ dal nuovo album in arrivo a giugno
27/05/2020 - 15:43
VISIONATICA: online il video ufficiale di ‘‘To the Fallen Roma’’
27/05/2020 - 15:24
WVRM: guarda il video di ‘‘Black Flags toward Sodom/Tank Reaper’’
27/05/2020 - 12:54
THE SISTERS OF MERCY: spostati a marzo 2021 i concerti previsti in Italia
27/05/2020 - 12:05
HAIL SPIRIT NOIR: disponibile in anteprima il video di ‘‘Crossroads’’ dal nuovo album
27/05/2020 - 11:11
GOBLINS BLADE: ascolta ''Utopia'' dal disco di debutto
27/05/2020 - 11:06
LONELY ROBOT: ascolta la nuova ''Life Is a Sine Wave''
26/05/2020 - 21:44
LIVING GATE: presentato un nuovo brano dall'EP ''Deathlust''
26/05/2020 - 21:35
CIRKELN: pubblicato un singolo dalla prima fatica discografica
26/05/2020 - 21:29
SPIRIT POSSESSION: previsto per il mese di luglio il debutto discografico
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     