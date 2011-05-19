OBSCURA: il chitarrista Christian Münzner rientra in formazione

I tedeschi Obscura
hanno annunciato tra aprile e maggio l’ingresso in formazione del nuovo batterista David Diepold
) e il ritorno del bassista Jeroen Paul Thesseling
).
È di oggi invece l’annuncio del rientro nel gruppo del chitarrista Christian Münzner
, lontano dalla band per sei anni. Münzner
ha commentato il suo ritorno:"I'm very excited to be back in the band. After my departure in 2014, I stayed very active on the scene in various formats, but I needed some time off from the busy touring schedule to take the time and learn to manage my hand issues, regroup my thoughts about my musical future and focus on some other matters that were going on in my life at that time. I'm happy to say I'm back with a vengeance and I feel I have taken my playing to a new level in recent years, and I can't wait to share with all the Obscura fans what we are working on at the moment.”
L’ultimo album degli Obscura
a cui Münzner
ha collaborato è Omnivium
, uscito nel 2011 per Relapse Records
.