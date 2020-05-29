HINAYANA: firmano con la Napalm Records

|
La melodeath/doom metal band americana Hinayana ha annunciato, tramite i propri canali social, la firma di un contratto con l'etichetta discografica Napalm Records. Di seguito trovate le dichiarazioni della band a riguardo insieme ai nomi del quintetto statunitense.
_Casey Hurd – voce/chitarra
_Erik Shtaygrud – chitarra
_Daniel Vieira – batteria
_Michael Anstice - tastiere
_Matt Bius – basso
“We couldn’t be more proud to join the legendary roster of Napalm Records! After a long period of waiting, we’ve finally partnered with one of the best names in the business. I believe Napalm will be the perfect vessel for us to deliver our own brand of melodic metal to listeners all over the world. This truly marks the next chapter for HINAYANA, and we’re itching to create more epic metal in collaboration with our new Napalm Records family!”