DOWNLOAD FESTIVAL: l'edizione 2020 con Iron Maiden, Kiss e molti altri sarà in streaming

Gli organizzatori del Download Festival
comunicano la decisione di non posticipare l'edizione 2020 dell'evento britannico ma di svolgerla in versione streaming. La manifestazione, in programma dal 12 al 14 giugno, vedrà esibirsi come headliner Kiss
(12 giugno), Iron Maiden
(13 giugno) e System Of A Down
(14 giugno). Questo il bill completo:KISS
Iron Maiden
System Of A Down
Alestorm
Alter Bridge
Babymetal
Baroness
Black Futures
Black Veil Brides
Bowling For Soup
Bush
Creeper
Deftones
Disturbed
Employed To Serve
Fozzy
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Funeral For A Friend
Gojira
Holding Absence
Killswitch Engage
Korn
Lacuna Coil
Loathe
Mastodon
Motionless In White
NXT UK
Periphery
Poppy
Powerwolf
Skillet
Steel Panther
The Darkness
The Hara
The Offspring
The Pretty Reckless
The Wildhearts
Theory
Twin Temple
Volbeat
Wage War
Wayward Sons
Il Download Festival
sarà visualizzabile qui
.