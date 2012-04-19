DOKKEN: ad agosto la raccolta ‘‘The Lost Songs. 1978-1981’’, ascolta il primo singolo

Discutine con noi sul FORUM Simone "McCallon" Calloni 5 Primo gruppo visto dal vivo nel lontano 86, di spalla agli Accept!!! 4 Sempre emozionante ascoltare i dokken anche ad inizio carriera... Cmq c'è anche in questa song il tipico trademark nel riffing e nelle melodie... 3 Felony era anche sul primo LP. Interessante, ma fino ad un certo punto, anche perché in quegli anni mi pare che non erano proprio i Dokken o in formazione stabile 2 Gruppo che adoro. Quindi vecchie demo incise dalla formazione attuale. Speriamo che la voce regga, anche se sicuramente saranno cantate in toni più bassi. Però sono curioso..... 1 Interessante, gruppo che mi piace da parecchio tempo.