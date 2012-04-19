      Privacy Policy
 
DOKKEN: ad agosto la raccolta ‘‘The Lost Songs. 1978-1981’’, ascolta il primo singolo
30/05/2020 - 11:41 (112 letture)

Max
Sabato 30 Maggio 2020, 14.57.48
5
Primo gruppo visto dal vivo nel lontano 86, di spalla agli Accept!!!
Rik bay area thrash
Sabato 30 Maggio 2020, 14.45.51
4
Sempre emozionante ascoltare i dokken anche ad inizio carriera... Cmq c'è anche in questa song il tipico trademark nel riffing e nelle melodie...
Vitadathrasher
Sabato 30 Maggio 2020, 13.14.15
3
Felony era anche sul primo LP. Interessante, ma fino ad un certo punto, anche perché in quegli anni mi pare che non erano proprio i Dokken o in formazione stabile
Graziano
Sabato 30 Maggio 2020, 12.35.18
2
Gruppo che adoro. Quindi vecchie demo incise dalla formazione attuale. Speriamo che la voce regga, anche se sicuramente saranno cantate in toni più bassi. Però sono curioso.....
LAMBRUSCORE
Sabato 30 Maggio 2020, 12.24.40
1
Interessante, gruppo che mi piace da parecchio tempo.
RECENSIONI
