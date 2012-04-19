DOKKEN: ad agosto la raccolta ‘‘The Lost Songs. 1978-1981’’, ascolta il primo singolo

I Dokken
pubblicheranno il prossimo 28 agosto 2020 un nuovo album, intitolato The Lost Songs: 1978-1981
, tramite l’etichetta Silver Lining Music
.
La nuova uscita non presenterà ai fan della band del materiale appena scritto, ma si tratterà comunque di un album di inediti: infatti, il frontman Don Dokken
aveva svelato già un anno fa di aver ritrovato delle vecchie cassette con del materiale registrato dal cantante agli inizi della sua carriera ma mai pubblicato prima d’ora:"I was cleaning out my locker and I found a bunch of master tapes from '77 to '79. And I said, 'What the heck are these?' And it turns out it was all these demos I did in the early '70s, before we had a record deal… It's kind of fun record. My voice sounds a lot younger. I listen to it, and I go, 'God, I sound like I've got helium in my voice.' I was 23 years old. I sound like Mickey Mouse.”
La copertina del disco è stata realizzata da Tokyo Hiro
ed è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è disponibile di seguito: 1. Step Into the Light
2. We’re Going Wrong
3. Day After Day
4. Rainbows
5. Felony
6. No Answer
7. Back In The Streets
8. Hit And Run
9. Broken Heart
10. Liar
11. Prisoner
Nei giorni scorsi, sul canale YouTube della band era apparso un brevissimo teaser trailer, visibile a questo link
, che anticipava l’annuncio della raccolta. Successivamente è stato possibile comprendere come il teaser in questione altro non fosse che un estratto costituito dai primi secondi del primo singolo dell’album, Step Into The Light
, ascoltabile di seguito: