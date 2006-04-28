MOONSPELL: in arrivo la ristampa di ‘‘The Butterfly Effect’’ in agosto

|
I Moonspell pubblicheranno il prossimo 7 agosto 2020 la ristampa di The Butterfly Effect tramite l’etichetta Napalm Records.
L’album, registrato originariamente nel 1999 ai Trident Studios di Londra dalla band portoghese, verrà ripubblicato con una nuova copertina (visibile a sinistra) e con la seguente tracklist:
01. Soulsick
02. Butterfly FX
03. Can't Bee
04. Lustmord
05. Selfabuse
06. I Am The Eternal Spectator
07. Solitary Vice
08. Dissapear Here
09. Adaptables
10. Angelizer
11. Tired
12. K
13. Never Stop to Hurt You (Lustmord Remix by Pedro Paixão)
14. Angelized (Angelizer Remix by Pedro Paixão)
Il cantante Fernando Ribeiro ha commentato così la decisione di ristampare il disco:
"The Butterfly Effect is our most eccentric and outrageous album ever. We never really knew the depth of love and hate towards it back then, as our mind was stretched and open to extensions neither us or our fans would think of. So, re-releasing and re-designing it brings this uncommon collection of songs, inspired by the Beatnik culture, electronics and technological apocalypse, under a different light. With the world gone viral, the notion of a butterfly that beats its tiny wings in the East, causing a violent earthquake in the West, has never been so accurate, which gives our 1999 extravaganza a renewed meaning and reach. Everything is everywhere, the butterfly effect.”