      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina della ristampa
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

30/05/20
OCTOBER FALLS
A Fall of an Epoch

30/05/20
CONCEIVED BY HATE
Putrid Realms of the Occult

30/05/20
KRYPTAMOK
Verisaarna

01/06/20
INSTIGATE
Echoes of a Dying World

05/06/20
THE GHOST INSIDE
The Ghost Inside

05/06/20
DEVIN TOWNSEND
Empath - The Ultimate Edition

05/06/20
HAKEN
Virus

05/06/20
GRUESOME/EXHUMED
Twisted Horror (split)

05/06/20
FROST*
Others

05/06/20
MAKE THEM SUFFER
How To Survive A Funeral

CONCERTI

30/05/20
MARK LANEGAN BAND (ANNULLATO)
TEATRO MANZONI - BOLOGNA

09/06/20
PERIPHERY (ANNULLATO)
ORION - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

10/06/20
IN.FEST
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - MILANO

12/06/20
SYSTEM OF A DOWN + KORN + GUESTS TBA (SOSPESO)
I-DAYS - AREA EXPO - MILANO

12/06/20
GUNS N` ROSES + GUESTS TBA (ANNULLATO)
FIRENZE ROCKS - VISARNO ARENA (FIRENZE)

13/06/20
AEROSMITH + GUESTS (SOSPESO)
I-DAYS - AREA EXPO - MILANO

16/06/20
STEEL PANTHER + THE WILD (SOSPESO)
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

16/06/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY
CRAZY BULL - GENOVA

17/06/20
SOCIAL DISTORTION + GUEST TBA
CARROPONTE - SESTO SAN GIOVANNI (MI)

18/06/20
GLORYHAMMER
ALPEN FLAIR - BOLZANO
MOONSPELL: in arrivo la ristampa di ‘‘The Butterfly Effect’’ in agosto
30/05/2020 - 12:05 (62 letture)

RECENSIONI
68
52
80
79
78
85
77
74
85
92
90
ARTICOLI
18/11/2012
Live Report
MOONSPELL + PAIN + SWALLOW THE SUN + LAKE OF TEARS + SCAR OF THE SUN
Estragon, Bologna, 15/11/2012
16/04/07
Live Report
MOONSPELL + DARK SIDE
Rainbow, Milano, 26/03/207
28/04/2006
Intervista
MOONSPELL
Parla la band
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
30/05/2020 - 12:05
MOONSPELL: in arrivo la ristampa di ‘‘The Butterfly Effect’’ in agosto
03/10/2019 - 14:16
MOONSPELL: gli Scream Baby Scream per le due date con i Rotting Christ
19/02/2019 - 12:10
MOONSPELL: in arrivo la ristampa di 'Night Eternal' con tre bonus track
15/02/2019 - 18:19
MOONSPELL: due date in Italia con i Rotting Christ
07/09/2018 - 17:04
MOONSPELL: disponibile il live video di ''Extinct''
03/08/2018 - 16:35
MOONSPELL: online un altro estratto dal nuovo DVD
23/06/2018 - 07:26
MOONSPELL: ecco 'Alma Mater' dal nuovo DVD
07/06/2018 - 18:17
MOONSPELL: ad agosto il CD/DVD 'Lisboa Under The Spell'
18/04/2018 - 18:05
MOONSPELL: ecco il live video di ''Desastre''
07/11/2017 - 12:34
METALLIZED: online le playlist con Moonspell, Pink Floyd..e molto altro!
ULTIME NOTIZIE
30/05/2020 - 14:48
EMMURE: ''Hindsight'' in uscita a giugno, ecco i dettagli e un video
30/05/2020 - 14:42
BLACK STAR RIDERS: ecco il nuovo singolo ''Candidate for Heartbreak''
30/05/2020 - 14:31
VISION DIVINE: annunciata la ristampa di cinque album tramite Scarlet Records
30/05/2020 - 14:23
GOSTA BERLINGS SAGA: i dettagli e un video da ''Konkret Musik'' in arrivo a luglio
30/05/2020 - 14:17
IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT: online il video di ''Rotted Futures''
30/05/2020 - 14:08
DIESANERA: firmato accordo con Ad Noctem Records, album a settembre
30/05/2020 - 11:41
DOKKEN: ad agosto la raccolta ‘‘The Lost Songs. 1978-1981’’, ascolta il primo singolo
30/05/2020 - 11:24
LIGHTWORKER: ascolta il nuovo singolo ‘‘Cholera’’ dall’album di debutto
30/05/2020 - 10:35
LED ZEPPELIN: tutto il film-concerto ‘‘Celebration Day’’ stasera in streaming
29/05/2020 - 21:42
DOWNLOAD FESTIVAL: l'edizione 2020 con Iron Maiden, Kiss e molti altri sarà in streaming
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     