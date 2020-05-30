ARCTIC RAIN: rivelati i dettagli del debutto discografico

|
I melodic rockers svedesi Arctic Rain hanno annunciato per il 7 agosto la pubblicazione, tramite Frontiers Music srl, del loro album di debutto The One. Di seguito potete vedere il video di Lost.
Tobias Jonsson - Voce
Magnus Berglund - Chitarra
Pete Alpenborg - Tastiere
Gert Daun - Basso
Jonas Jönsson - Batteria
Tracklist:
01. Love Of My Life
02. Lost
03. Friends
04. Night After Night
05. Free My Mind
06. Give Me All Of Your Love
07. Lift Me Up
08. The One
09. Breakout
10. Madeleine
11. Take Me To Your Heart