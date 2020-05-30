      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
The One - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

30/05/20
OCTOBER FALLS
A Fall of an Epoch

30/05/20
KRYPTAMOK
Verisaarna

30/05/20
CONCEIVED BY HATE
Putrid Realms of the Occult

01/06/20
INSTIGATE
Echoes of a Dying World

05/06/20
DEVIN TOWNSEND
Empath - The Ultimate Edition

05/06/20
THE GHOST INSIDE
The Ghost Inside

05/06/20
HAKEN
Virus

05/06/20
GRUESOME/EXHUMED
Twisted Horror (split)

05/06/20
FROST*
Others

05/06/20
MAKE THEM SUFFER
How To Survive A Funeral

CONCERTI

30/05/20
MARK LANEGAN BAND (ANNULLATO)
TEATRO MANZONI - BOLOGNA

09/06/20
PERIPHERY (ANNULLATO)
ORION - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

10/06/20
IN.FEST
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - MILANO

12/06/20
SYSTEM OF A DOWN + KORN + GUESTS TBA (SOSPESO)
I-DAYS - AREA EXPO - MILANO

12/06/20
GUNS N` ROSES + GUESTS TBA (ANNULLATO)
FIRENZE ROCKS - VISARNO ARENA (FIRENZE)

13/06/20
AEROSMITH + GUESTS (SOSPESO)
I-DAYS - AREA EXPO - MILANO

16/06/20
STEEL PANTHER + THE WILD (SOSPESO)
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

16/06/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY
CRAZY BULL - GENOVA

17/06/20
SOCIAL DISTORTION + GUEST TBA
CARROPONTE - SESTO SAN GIOVANNI (MI)

18/06/20
GLORYHAMMER
ALPEN FLAIR - BOLZANO
ARCTIC RAIN: rivelati i dettagli del debutto discografico
30/05/2020 - 19:59 (29 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
30/05/2020 - 19:59
ARCTIC RAIN: rivelati i dettagli del debutto discografico
ULTIME NOTIZIE
30/05/2020 - 19:55
THE WISE MAN`S FEAR: disponibile il nuovo singolo
30/05/2020 - 19:51
APOCALYPTICA: presentato il live video di ''Creeping Death''
30/05/2020 - 14:48
EMMURE: ''Hindsight'' in uscita a giugno, ecco i dettagli e un video
30/05/2020 - 14:42
BLACK STAR RIDERS: ecco il nuovo singolo ''Candidate for Heartbreak''
30/05/2020 - 14:31
VISION DIVINE: annunciata la ristampa di cinque album tramite Scarlet Records
30/05/2020 - 14:23
GOSTA BERLINGS SAGA: i dettagli e un video da ''Konkret Musik'' in arrivo a luglio
30/05/2020 - 14:17
IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT: online il video di ''Rotted Futures''
30/05/2020 - 14:08
DIESANERA: firmato accordo con Ad Noctem Records, album a settembre
30/05/2020 - 12:05
MOONSPELL: in arrivo la ristampa di ‘‘The Butterfly Effect’’ in agosto
30/05/2020 - 11:41
DOKKEN: ad agosto la raccolta ‘‘The Lost Songs. 1978-1981’’, ascolta il primo singolo
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     