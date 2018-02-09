      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina di ''Freakshow''
Clicca per ingrandire
John Payne e Erik Norlander
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

01/06/20
INSTIGATE
Echoes of a Dying World

05/06/20
THE GHOST INSIDE
The Ghost Inside

05/06/20
DEVIN TOWNSEND
Empath - The Ultimate Edition

05/06/20
HAKEN
Virus

05/06/20
GRUESOME/EXHUMED
Twisted Horror (split)

05/06/20
FROST*
Others

05/06/20
-(16)-
Dream Squasher

05/06/20
16
Dream Squasher

05/06/20
NANOWAR OF STEEL
Sodali Do It Better

05/06/20
BLIGHT
Temple Of Wounds

CONCERTI

09/06/20
PERIPHERY (ANNULLATO)
ORION - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

10/06/20
IN.FEST
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - MILANO

12/06/20
SYSTEM OF A DOWN + KORN + GUESTS TBA (SOSPESO)
I-DAYS - AREA EXPO - MILANO

12/06/20
GUNS N` ROSES + GUESTS TBA (ANNULLATO)
FIRENZE ROCKS - VISARNO ARENA (FIRENZE)

13/06/20
AEROSMITH + GUESTS (SOSPESO)
I-DAYS - AREA EXPO - MILANO

16/06/20
STEEL PANTHER + THE WILD (SOSPESO)
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

16/06/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY
CRAZY BULL - GENOVA

17/06/20
SOCIAL DISTORTION + GUEST TBA
CARROPONTE - SESTO SAN GIOVANNI (MI)

18/06/20
GLORYHAMMER
ALPEN FLAIR - BOLZANO

21/06/20
INFECTED RAIN + ANKOR + TBA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
DUKES OF THE ORIENT: in arrivo ad agosto il secondo album ‘‘Freakshow’’, ascolta il primo singolo
01/06/2020 - 16:32 (58 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
01/06/2020 - 16:32
DUKES OF THE ORIENT: in arrivo ad agosto il secondo album ‘‘Freakshow’’, ascolta il primo singolo
09/02/2018 - 16:06
DUKES OF THE ORIENT: guarda il video di ''Seasons will change''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
01/06/2020 - 20:19
PATTERN-SEEKING ANIMALS: presentano il video di ''Why Don't We Run''
01/06/2020 - 19:21
TIMO TOLKKI`S INFINITE VISIONS: Pawel "Pavulon" Jaroszewicz è il batterista della band
01/06/2020 - 19:15
MOONLIGHT HAZE: guarda il video di ''Till the End''
01/06/2020 - 19:09
BLACK FUNERAL: online un brano dal decimo album ''Scourge of Lamashtu''
01/06/2020 - 19:03
EMPRESS: ascolta ''Hiraeth'' dal disco in arrivo
01/06/2020 - 14:23
HELLOWEEN: posticipato il tour europeo, in Italia ad aprile 2021
01/06/2020 - 12:04
HANGING GARDEN: disponibile il video di ‘‘A Song for Those Belated’’ dal nuovo EP in arrivo a giugno
01/06/2020 - 11:47
OCTOBER FALLS: tutto il nuovo album ‘‘A Fall of an Epoch’’ è disponibile in streaming
01/06/2020 - 11:38
HAUNT: ascolta il secondo singolo ‘‘Spend a Fortune’’ dall’album ‘‘Flashback’’
01/06/2020 - 11:31
AYREON: annunciata la nuova ospite Dianne Van Giersbergen per l’album ‘‘Transitus’’
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     