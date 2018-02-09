DUKES OF THE ORIENT: in arrivo ad agosto il secondo album ‘‘Freakshow’’, ascolta il primo singolo

|
I Dukes of the Orient, band formata nel 2017 da John Payne (Asia) e Erik Norlander (Last in Line, Rocket Scientists), pubblicheranno il prossimo 7 agosto 2020 un nuovo album, intitolato Freakshow, tramite l’etichetta Frontiers Music Srl.
Erik Norlander ha commentato la fase di scrittura del nuovo disco:
"Our debut album came out fantastic, but it was recorded over a period of 10 years with many different contributing musicians, and in many ways, it sounds like that. ‘Freakshow’ has the cohesiveness of vision where the same five musicians performed all the material that was written expressly for this album. I also think our writing on this album is more focused for the same reasons. After working together for so many years, I can write a vocal melody for John, he can write a keyboard part for me, and the parts just work right out of the gate.”
La copertina del disco è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è disponibile di seguito:
1. The Dukes Return
2. The Ice Is Thin
3. Freakshow
4. The Monitors
5. Man Of Machine
6. The Last Time Traveller
7. A Quest For Knowledge
8. The Great Brass Steam Engine
9. When Ravens Cry
10. Until Then
Il gruppo ha reso disponibile anche il primo singolo estratto dall’album, The Monitors, ascoltabile di seguito: