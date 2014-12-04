SHED THE SKIN: in arrivo ''The Forbidden Arts'', ecco i dettagli e un brano

|
Il prossimo 26 giugno l'etichetta Hells Headbangers darà alle stampe The Forbidden Arts, il nuovo e terzo album dei deathster dell'Ohio Shed The Skin.
Il disco arriverà a due anni da We of Scorn e sarà disponibile in formato CD e in versione vinile. Ecco a sinistra la copertina e in basso le undici canzoni incluse:
1. Skeletal Firestorm
2. Archons of the Final Creation
3. Trow of Tragedy
4. Master of Thralls
5. Necromantic Wellspring
6. Glorified In Bloodsmoke
7. The Laundress
8. Black Bile of Ceres
9. The Moors, The Madness
10. Veins of Perdition
11. Speculum In Blood
E' inoltre possibile ascoltare Archons of the Final Creation, il primo inedito proveniente da The Forbidden Arts: