KAMELOT: ad agosto il nuovo live album

I Kamelot
ritornano con una nuova pubblicazione, annunciata per il 14 agosto per la Napalm Records
: si tratta del nuovo live album I Am The Empire - Live From The 013
, disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali e in diversi formati (DVD/Blu-Ray oltre al CD), disponibili per il pre-ordine a questo link
.
Il concerto è stato registrato al 013
di Tilburg (Paesi Bassi) e per l’occasione sono stati invitati diversi ospiti, che hanno collaborato in passato con la formazione americana, tra cui Alissa White-Gluz
(Arch Enemy
), Charlotte Wessels
(Delain
), Elize Ryd
(Amaranthe
) e Lauren Hart
(Once Human
).
Il commento di Thomas Youngblood
:We are pleased beyond words to present our new live album/DVD/BluRay I Am The Empire - Live From The 013. After multiple SOLD OUT events in The Netherlands, it was only fitting to film this event at Tilburg's famed 013 venue. The icing on the cake was having all the special guests attend this historic night, it was truly divine.
Di seguito la tracklist ed il primo estratto dal live album, Sacrimony (Angel of Afterlife)
:Transcendence (Intro)
Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire) - feat. Lauren Hart
Rule The World
Insomnia
The Great Pandemonium
When The Lights Are Down
My Confession - feat. Eklipse
Veil Of Elysium
Under Grey Skies - feat. Charlotte Wessels (live premiere)
Ravenlight - feat. Sascha Paeth
End Of Innocence
March Of Mephisto - feat. Alissa White Gluz
Amnesiac
Manus Dei
Sacrimony (Angel Of Afterlife) - feat. Alissa White Gluz & Elize Ryd
Drum and Keys solo
Here's To The Fall
Forever
Burns To Embrace - with Children’s Choir including Thomas Youngblood’s son
Liar Liar (Wasteland Monarchy) - feat Alissa White Gluz
Ministrium (Shadow Key)