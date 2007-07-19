      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del live album
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

05/06/20
MAKE THEM SUFFER
How To Survive A Funeral

05/06/20
DEVIN TOWNSEND
Empath - The Ultimate Edition

05/06/20
HAKEN
Virus

05/06/20
-(16)-
Dream Squasher

05/06/20
GRUESOME/EXHUMED
Twisted Horror (split)

05/06/20
16
Dream Squasher

05/06/20
CURRENTS
The Way it Ends

05/06/20
NANOWAR OF STEEL
Sodali Do It Better

05/06/20
FROST*
Others

05/06/20
THE GHOST INSIDE
The Ghost Inside

CONCERTI

09/06/20
PERIPHERY (ANNULLATO)
ORION - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

10/06/20
IN.FEST
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - MILANO

12/06/20
SYSTEM OF A DOWN + KORN + GUESTS TBA (SOSPESO)
I-DAYS - AREA EXPO - MILANO

12/06/20
GUNS N` ROSES + GUESTS TBA (ANNULLATO)
FIRENZE ROCKS - VISARNO ARENA (FIRENZE)

13/06/20
AEROSMITH + GUESTS (SOSPESO)
I-DAYS - AREA EXPO - MILANO

16/06/20
STEEL PANTHER + THE WILD (SOSPESO)
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

16/06/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY
CRAZY BULL - GENOVA

17/06/20
SOCIAL DISTORTION + GUEST TBA
CARROPONTE - SESTO SAN GIOVANNI (MI)

18/06/20
GLORYHAMMER
ALPEN FLAIR - BOLZANO

21/06/20
INFECTED RAIN + ANKOR + TBA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
KAMELOT: ad agosto il nuovo live album
03/06/2020 - 17:13 (124 letture)

Painkiller
Giovedì 4 Giugno 2020, 0.26.53
4
@Hero: apprezzo anche io la scelta di mettere pochi pezzi dell’era Khan. In generale, trovo che variare la setlist dei live sia cosa buona e giusta, sentire sempre le stesse canzoni alla lunga stufa. Leggasi, ad esempio, i Maiden. Nel caso dei Kamelot, ci sono già the expedition, il bellissimo (anche video) one cold winter’s night, il live a Belgrado (Ghost Opera, the second coming) ed il live a wacken (poetry for the poisoned special edition) dove comunque apprezzo qualche sorpresa e chicca nelle setlist.
HeroOfSand_14
Mercoledì 3 Giugno 2020, 21.24.45
3
Pochissimi pezzi dell'era Khan, ma è giusto valorizzare quelli (ingiustamente, spesso) contestati dell'era Karevik. Io non faccio testo perchè Tommy è al top nella mia lista dei singers preferiti, ma anche in questo video è pazzesca la sua precisione (pur sembrandomi un pò "finta" la voce a volte, troppo editata?). Bella anche la lista di ospiti, My Confession poi è una delle mie loro canzoni preferite se non la preferita. E Under Grey Skies con Charlotte sarà da brividi
Painkiller
Mercoledì 3 Giugno 2020, 18.40.23
2
Speravo in Torn, Song for Jolee e Veritas, peccato. L’ultima in particolare è la mia preferita con Tommy alla voce.
Painkiller
Mercoledì 3 Giugno 2020, 18.33.34
1
Questa è una bella notizia. Non li ho ancora visti live con Karevik al microfono, quindi non me lo farò mancare.
RECENSIONI
73
69
78
74
75
75
79
83
85
78
68
65
65
ARTICOLI
25/10/2016
Live Report
KAMELOT + AEVERIUM + WITHEM
Phenomenon, Fontaneto d’Agogna (NO), 19/10/2016
01/11/2015
Intervista
KAMELOT
La parola a Oliver Palotai
13/10/2015
Live Report
KAMELOT + GUS G.
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), 08/10/2015
17/11/2012
Live Report
KAMELOT + XANDRIA ed altri
Estragon, Bologna, 13/11/2012
19/07/2007
Intervista
KAMELOT
Parla Roy Khan
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
03/06/2020 - 17:13
KAMELOT: ad agosto il nuovo live album
14/05/2019 - 20:57
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: ecco il bill completo, aggiunti i Kamelot
11/04/2019 - 20:19
KAMELOT: annunciato il nuovo batterista
05/09/2018 - 20:26
KAMELOT: online il video di MindFall Remedy
29/05/2018 - 18:27
KAMELOT: online il video di ''Amnesiac''
03/04/2018 - 16:01
ROY KHAN: ascolta un nuovo brano dell'ex-Kamelot
29/03/2018 - 20:43
KAMELOT: online un nuovo video
03/03/2018 - 10:17
KAMELOT: online il lyric video di 'Ravenlight'
06/02/2018 - 00:14
KAMELOT: Casey Grillo lascia la band, annunciato il sostituto
25/01/2018 - 16:43
KAMELOT: svelati i dettagli del nuovo disco
ULTIME NOTIZIE
03/06/2020 - 20:06
LAETITIA IN HOLOCAUST: a luglio l'album ''Heritage'', ecco un brano
03/06/2020 - 20:01
TOXIC YOUTH: online il video di ''Realize''
03/06/2020 - 19:50
FOR MY DEMONS: annunciato il concept album ''Invisible'', ecco i primi dettagli
03/06/2020 - 19:45
PESTILENCE: si separano dal batterista Septimiu Harsan, ecco il sostituto
03/06/2020 - 19:15
PERIPHERY: Misha Mansoor pubblicherà una raccolta di dieci album di brani inediti
03/06/2020 - 19:06
ENSLAVED: presentano il ''Cinematic Summer Tour 2020''
03/06/2020 - 19:12
POWERMAN 5000: ecco il primo singolo ‘‘Black Lipstick’’ dal nuovo album in arrivo a fine agosto
03/06/2020 - 18:34
BLACK ROSE MAZE: disponibile ‘‘In the Dark’’ dal debutto discografico atteso ad agosto
03/06/2020 - 18:15
RAMOS: ad agosto il secondo album solista ‘‘My Many Sides’’, ascolta il primo singolo
03/06/2020 - 15:10
ILDSKAER: rivelati i dettagli del loro album di debutto
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     