KAMELOT: ad agosto il nuovo live album

03/06/2020 - 17:13 (124 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Daniele Girardelli "danygira" 4 @Hero: apprezzo anche io la scelta di mettere pochi pezzi dell’era Khan. In generale, trovo che variare la setlist dei live sia cosa buona e giusta, sentire sempre le stesse canzoni alla lunga stufa. Leggasi, ad esempio, i Maiden. Nel caso dei Kamelot, ci sono già the expedition, il bellissimo (anche video) one cold winter’s night, il live a Belgrado (Ghost Opera, the second coming) ed il live a wacken (poetry for the poisoned special edition) dove comunque apprezzo qualche sorpresa e chicca nelle setlist. 3 Pochissimi pezzi dell'era Khan, ma è giusto valorizzare quelli (ingiustamente, spesso) contestati dell'era Karevik. Io non faccio testo perchè Tommy è al top nella mia lista dei singers preferiti, ma anche in questo video è pazzesca la sua precisione (pur sembrandomi un pò "finta" la voce a volte, troppo editata?). Bella anche la lista di ospiti, My Confession poi è una delle mie loro canzoni preferite se non la preferita. E Under Grey Skies con Charlotte sarà da brividi 2 Speravo in Torn, Song for Jolee e Veritas, peccato. L’ultima in particolare è la mia preferita con Tommy alla voce. 1 Questa è una bella notizia. Non li ho ancora visti live con Karevik al microfono, quindi non me lo farò mancare.