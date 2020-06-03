RAMOS: ad agosto il secondo album solista ‘‘My Many Sides’’, ascolta il primo singolo

|
Il chitarrista Josh Ramos (The Storm, Hardline) pubblicherà il suo secondo album solista il prossimo 7 agosto 2020. Il seguito di Living in the Light (2003), intitolato My Many Sides, vedrà la luce tramite l’etichetta Frontiers Music Srl.
Ramos ha collaborato per questa nuova uscita con diversi cantanti ospiti, tra cui Tony Harnell (TNT, Skid Row), Harry Hess (Harem Scarem) e Joe Retta (Heaven & Earth). Di seguito è disponibile la tracklist del disco con l’elenco dei restanti ospiti:
1. Today’s The Day (con Joe Retta)
2. Unbroken (con Terry Ilous)
3. Blameless Blue (con Danny Vaughn)
4. Immortal (con Tony Harnell)
5. Same Ol’ Fears (con Joe Retta)
6. I've Been Waiting (con Harry Hess)
7. Moving On (con John Bisaha)
8. Forefather (con Eric Martin)
9. Too Good To Be True (con Joe Retta)
10. Ceremony (Strumentale)
11. All Over Now (con Joe Retta)
12. I'm Only Human (con Tony Mills)
La band è completata da Fabrizio Grossi al basso e alla produzione del disco, e da Tony Morra alla batteria, nonchè da Eric Ragno e Michael T Ross alle tastiere.
Il canale YouTube della Frontiers Music Srl ha pubblicato il primo singolo estratto dal disco. Si tratta di All Over Now, ascoltabile di seguito: