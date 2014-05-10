POWERMAN 5000: ecco il primo singolo ‘‘Black Lipstick’’ dal nuovo album in arrivo a fine agosto

|
I Powerman 5000 avevano annunciato a marzo l’album The Noble Rot, di cui sono stati ora svelati i dettagli: la nuova fatica del gruppo vedrà la luce il 28 agosto 2020 via Cleopatra Records.
La tracklist sarà composta dai dieci brani che potete leggere di seguito, mentre la copertina è visibile a lato:
01. Cannibal Killers that Kill Everyone
02. Brave New World
03. Play God or Play Dead
04. Black Lipstick
05. Special Effects
06. Let the Insects Rule
07. Movie Blood
08. Strange People Doing Strange Things
09. We Got the Beat
10. VHS
Sempre di oggi è la pubblicazione del primo singolo estratto dal disco in uscita: si tratta di Black Lipstick, reso disponibile con un video sul canale YouTube dell’etichetta discografica. A sinistra è visibile l’artwork dedicato al pezzo scelto come primo singolo.
Il brano, ascoltabile in fondo alla notizia, è stato commentato così dal cantante Spider One:
"I believe this was the first song we wrote for the album. It kind of laid the groundwork for the sound of the whole record. Kind of more experimental and electronic than the previous one. I think I may have been trying to channel Peter Murphy with the vocals.”