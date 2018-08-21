OMINOUS SCRIPTURES: ascolta un brano dal nuovo album

|
La formazione brutal death metal Ominous Scriptures ha diffuso i dettagli del nuovo album The Fall of the Celestial Throne che sarà pubblicato il 28 agosto dalla Willowtip Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina (curata da Jon Zig), mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Incinerating Winds of the Apocalypse
2. From the Mouth of Infinity of Torments
3. The Host of Hell at the Portal of Regeneration
4. After the Charred Staff of Devil
5. Hammering Upon the Fortresses of Faith
6. Marching on the Bones of Burned Churches
7. The Epoch of Desecrating at the Righteous
8. Light Devouring Blackness
9. Obey the Dark Lord
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare il brano Incinerating Winds of the Apocalypse.