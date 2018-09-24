WARDRUNA: ascolta la nuova ‘‘Lyfjaberg’’

I Wardruna
hanno annunciato
il mese scorso lo slittamento al 2021 del nuovo album Kvitravn
.
La posticipazione del disco non ha fermato la band dalla scrittura di nuova musica, che ha oggi pubblicato sul proprio canale YouTube il nuovo brano Lyfjaberg
, commentando:"When circumstances forced us to postpone the release of our upcoming album “Kvitravn”, it was clear to us that we still wanted to release new music. Music and art can potentially carry great meaning in times of uncertainty. We decided that now was not the time to stay silent and headed straight back into creative mode and the studio to write and record the song "Lyfjaberg". The Old Norse word ‘Lyfjaberg’ means “Healing-Hill” or “Healing-mountain” and is known from Norse mythology and the Eddic poem “Fjölsvinnsmál” as a place of comfort and cure for the "sick and sore" who manage to climb the mountain and bear offerings at the shrines there - a gift demands a gift in return.”
Il brano è ascoltabile tramite il player sottostante. Il singolo è acquistabile anche in copia fisica, su un vinile 12" disponibile solo da oggi, 5 giugno 2020, al 30 giugno 2020 sul sito della band; la stampa è stata affidata a ByNorse Music
.