MAGNUS KARLSSON`S FREE FALL: online il video del nuovo singolo ‘‘On my Way Back to Earth’’

A pochi giorni dall’uscita del nuovo album We Are the Night
, prevista per il 12 giugno 2020, i Magnus Karlsson's Free Fall
hanno pubblicato, tramite il canale YouTube dell’etichetta Frontiers Music Srl
, il nuovo singolo strumentale On my Way Back to Earth
, che è stato così commentato da Magnus Karlsson
:"I don’t record instrumental songs very often, but sometimes I have ideas that just need to be realized. I dedicate this song to Steve Morse, one of my absolute favorite guitar players and a huge inspiration. And it is of course played on his signature guitar. Crank up the volume and enjoy 'On My Way Back to Earth'!”
I dettagli di We Are The Night
sono disponibili a questo link
.