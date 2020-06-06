      Privacy Policy
 
DISCHI IN USCITA

06/06/20
KULT MOGIL
Torn Away the Remains of Dasein

08/06/20
DIVINE WEEP
The Omega Man

12/06/20
MICHAEL ANGELO BATIO
More Machine than Man

12/06/20
VEGA
Grit Your Teeth

12/06/20
STINKY
Of Lost Things

12/06/20
VALDRIN
Effigy of Nightmares

12/06/20
THE OTHER
Haunted

12/06/20
BPMD
American Made

12/06/20
ELM
The Wait

12/06/20
VISION DIVINE
Send Me an Angel (ristampa)

CONCERTI

09/06/20
PERIPHERY (ANNULLATO)
ORION - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

10/06/20
IN.FEST
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - MILANO

12/06/20
SYSTEM OF A DOWN + KORN + GUESTS TBA (SOSPESO)
I-DAYS - AREA EXPO - MILANO

12/06/20
GUNS N` ROSES + GUESTS TBA (ANNULLATO)
FIRENZE ROCKS - VISARNO ARENA (FIRENZE)

13/06/20
AEROSMITH + GUESTS (SOSPESO)
I-DAYS - AREA EXPO - MILANO

16/06/20
STEEL PANTHER + THE WILD (SOSPESO)
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

16/06/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY
CRAZY BULL - GENOVA

17/06/20
SOCIAL DISTORTION + GUEST TBA
CARROPONTE - SESTO SAN GIOVANNI (MI)

18/06/20
GLORYHAMMER
ALPEN FLAIR - BOLZANO

21/06/20
INFECTED RAIN + ANKOR + TBA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
MAGNUS KARLSSON`S FREE FALL: online il video del nuovo singolo ‘‘On my Way Back to Earth’’
06/06/2020 - 10:51 (52 letture)

80
ALTRE NOTIZIE
06/06/2020 - 10:51
ULTIME NOTIZIE
06/06/2020 - 15:20
PYRRHON: online il brano ''Rat King Lifecycle''
06/06/2020 - 15:15
EXHUMED: tutto lo split coi Gruesome in streaming
06/06/2020 - 15:09
UADA: disponibile la nuova ''Djinn''
06/06/2020 - 12:15
ONEIRIC CELEPHAIS: firmano con Gore House Productions
06/06/2020 - 11:24
FROM ASHES TO NEW: disponibile il singolo ‘‘What I Get’’ dal nuovo album in arrivo ad agosto
06/06/2020 - 11:19
SUNDENKLANG: a fine mese il nuovo album
06/06/2020 - 11:15
THE OTHER: guarda il video di ''Turn It Louder''
06/06/2020 - 11:06
FEUDALESIMO E LIBERTA: annunciata la nuova data della V edizione
06/06/2020 - 11:02
NANOWAR OF STEEL: disponibile lo show integrale alla IV Adunata di FeL dello scorso anno
06/06/2020 - 10:49
STATIC-X: svelata la tracklist di ‘‘Project Regeneration Vol. 1’’
 
