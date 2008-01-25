TRIVIUM: già al lavoro sul seguito di ‘‘What the Dead Men Say’’

|
È passato poco più di un mese dalla pubblicazione di What the Dead Men Say, ma i Trivium paiono essere già al lavoro sul seguito dell’ultimo disco pubblicato.
A rivelarlo è stato Corey Beaulieu, durante un’intervista al podcast Interview Under Fire, che ha spiegato come il fatto di essere rimasti impossibilitati a iniziare il tour promozionale per il nuovo disco abbia portato i membri della band a impiegare produttivamente il tempo, raccogliendo idee e scrivendo nuovi brani.
Di seguito la dichiarazione originale del chitarrista:
" Since we've been stuck at home and there's no tour plans, we've already been throwing around new song ideas and writing. 'Cause we're, like, hey, if we can't tour, we might as well write some new tunes and get started on eventually what could be album ten. There was, like, three years between these two records that I think we'll get around to dropping another one sooner than people think. We're just kind of using the time to be productive. And already the stuff I've written and then also some of the stuff I've heard that Paolo [Gregoletto, bassista] has written, everything sounded really pissed off.”
Rimaniamo in attesa di novità dalla band.