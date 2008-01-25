      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La band
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

08/06/20
DIVINE WEEP
The Omega Man

12/06/20
STINKY
Of Lost Things

12/06/20
LIVING GATE
Deathlust

12/06/20
ELECTRIC MOB
Discharge

12/06/20
THE OTHER
Haunted

12/06/20
VEGA
Grit Your Teeth

12/06/20
SMACKBOUND
20/20

12/06/20
AVERSIONS CROWN
Hell Will Come For Us All

12/06/20
MAGNUS KARLSSON FREE FALL
We Are The Night

12/06/20
MOONLIGHT HAZE
Lunaris

CONCERTI

09/06/20
PERIPHERY (ANNULLATO)
ORION - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

10/06/20
IN.FEST
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - MILANO

12/06/20
SYSTEM OF A DOWN + KORN + GUESTS TBA (SOSPESO)
I-DAYS - AREA EXPO - MILANO

12/06/20
GUNS N` ROSES + GUESTS TBA (ANNULLATO)
FIRENZE ROCKS - VISARNO ARENA (FIRENZE)

13/06/20
AEROSMITH + GUESTS (SOSPESO)
I-DAYS - AREA EXPO - MILANO

16/06/20
STEEL PANTHER + THE WILD (SOSPESO)
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

16/06/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY
CRAZY BULL - GENOVA

17/06/20
SOCIAL DISTORTION + GUEST TBA
CARROPONTE - SESTO SAN GIOVANNI (MI)

18/06/20
GLORYHAMMER
ALPEN FLAIR - BOLZANO

21/06/20
INFECTED RAIN + ANKOR + TBA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
TRIVIUM: già al lavoro sul seguito di ‘‘What the Dead Men Say’’
07/06/2020 - 19:20 (54 letture)

duke
Domenica 7 Giugno 2020, 21.02.19
1
...esagerati...
RECENSIONI
75
69
69
68
78
64
80
77
ARTICOLI
14/06/2019
Live Report
TRIVIUM + While She Sleeps + Hell’s Guardian
Live Club, Trezzo sull`Adda (MI), 10/06/2019
25/01/2008
Intervista
TRIVIUM
Parla Travis Smith
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
07/06/2020 - 19:20
TRIVIUM: già al lavoro sul seguito di ‘‘What the Dead Men Say’’
02/05/2020 - 12:12
TRIVIUM: lo streaming dello show di Londra del 2018
01/05/2020 - 13:15
BLEED FROM WITHIN: disponibile un nuovo singolo con Matt Heafy dei Trivium
23/04/2020 - 11:21
TRIVIUM: svelato il video di ''Bleed Into Me''
17/04/2020 - 08:41
TRIVIUM: ascolta la nuova ''Amongst The Shadows & The Stones''
13/04/2020 - 14:49
TRIVIUM: in streaming lo show del Resurrection Fest 2019
26/03/2020 - 17:37
TRIVIUM: online il secondo singolo “What The Dead Men Say”
27/02/2020 - 16:28
TRIVIUM: diffusi i dettagli e singolo del nuovo album
17/05/2019 - 22:04
TRIVIUM: pubblicato un nuovo singolo dal titolo ''Drowning in the Sound''
25/03/2019 - 12:59
TRIVIUM: tornano in concerto in Italia
ULTIME NOTIZIE
07/06/2020 - 19:06
TALLAH: in arrivo il nuovo ‘‘Matriphagy’’ ad ottobre, ascolta il primo singolo
07/06/2020 - 16:35
DESTRUCTION: ecco il live video di ''Nailed To The Cross''
07/06/2020 - 16:31
EXECUTIONER`S MASK: ascolta il secondo singolo dal loro debutto discografico
07/06/2020 - 16:27
SABATON: ''Night Witches'' dal concerto di Lipsia
06/06/2020 - 19:57
OPERUS: ecco il lyric video del nuovo singolo
06/06/2020 - 19:49
IMPERIVM: presentata il nuovo singolo da ''Holy War''
06/06/2020 - 19:41
ALEAH: disponibile il lyric video di ''Vapour''
06/06/2020 - 15:20
PYRRHON: online il brano ''Rat King Lifecycle''
06/06/2020 - 15:15
EXHUMED: tutto lo split coi Gruesome in streaming
06/06/2020 - 15:09
UADA: disponibile la nuova ''Djinn''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     