STORMZONE: in arrivo a luglio ‘‘Ignite the Machine’’, ascolta il singolo ‘‘Tolling of the Bell’’

Gli Stormzone hanno diffuso tramite il proprio canale YouTube un nuovo brano, intitolato Tolling of the Bell, ascoltabile tramite il player in fondo alla notizia.
Si tratta di un singolo volto ad anticipare il nuovo album della band, Ignite the Machine, che verrà edito dall’etichetta tedesca Metalapolis Records in data 31 luglio 2020.
La copertina del disco è visibile a lato, mentre la tracklist è disponibile di seguito:
01. Tolling of the Bell
02. Ignite the Machine
03. My Disease
04. Each Setting Sun
05. Dragon Cartel
06. Nothing to Fear
07. Revolution
08. New Age Necromancer
09. Dealer's Reign
10. Flame that Never Dies
11. Under Her Spell
12. This is Heavy Metal