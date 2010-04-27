      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La band
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

12/06/20
STINKY
Of Lost Things

12/06/20
LIGHTWORKER
Fury by Failure

12/06/20
MOONLIGHT HAZE
Lunaris

12/06/20
VISION DIVINE
Send Me an Angel (ristampa)

12/06/20
SMACKBOUND
20/20

12/06/20
VALDRIN
Effigy of Nightmares

12/06/20
MICHAEL ANGELO BATIO
More Machine than Man

12/06/20
THE OTHER
Haunted

12/06/20
MAGNUS KARLSSON FREE FALL
We Are The Night

12/06/20
BPMD
American Made

CONCERTI

09/06/20
PERIPHERY (ANNULLATO)
ORION - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

10/06/20
IN.FEST
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - MILANO

12/06/20
SYSTEM OF A DOWN + KORN + GUESTS TBA (SOSPESO)
I-DAYS - AREA EXPO - MILANO

12/06/20
GUNS N` ROSES + GUESTS TBA (ANNULLATO)
FIRENZE ROCKS - VISARNO ARENA (FIRENZE)

13/06/20
AEROSMITH + GUESTS (SOSPESO)
I-DAYS - AREA EXPO - MILANO

13/06/20
ERADIUS + HELLFIU
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

16/06/20
STEEL PANTHER + THE WILD (SOSPESO)
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

16/06/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY
CRAZY BULL - GENOVA

17/06/20
SOCIAL DISTORTION + GUEST TBA
CARROPONTE - SESTO SAN GIOVANNI (MI)

18/06/20
GLORYHAMMER
ALPEN FLAIR - BOLZANO
RAVEN: il titolo del nuovo album in arrivo a settembre sarà ‘‘Metal City’’
09/06/2020 - 00:28 (74 letture)

RECENSIONI
79
75
67
40
85
89
88
88
ARTICOLI
10/10/2018
Live Report
SAXON + FM + RAVEN
Live Music Club, Trezzo sull’Adda (MI), 05/10/2018
20/05/2017
Live Report
KISS + RAVENEYE
Pala Alpitour, Torino, 15/05/2017
27/07/2016
Live Report
IRON MAIDEN + THE RAVEN AGE
Lisbona/Assago (MI), 11-22/07/2016
16/06/2015
Live Report
MASTODON + THE RAVEN AGE
Estragon, Bologna - 10/06/15
02/04/2015
Intervista
RAVEN
Sempre oltre i limiti
27/04/2010
Intervista
RAVEN
Ancora atletici, ancora metallici
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
09/06/2020 - 00:28
RAVEN: il titolo del nuovo album in arrivo a settembre sarà ‘‘Metal City’’
13/05/2020 - 19:43
RAVEN: in arrivo il quattordicesimo album
08/05/2020 - 10:27
RAVENSCRY: guarda il video di ‘‘Binary’’ dal nuovo album
02/05/2020 - 10:08
RAVENSCRY: ascolta il quarto singolo dal nuovo album
28/03/2020 - 11:03
RAVENSCRY: a maggio uscirà ''100'', ecco il singolo ''Maybe''
31/12/2019 - 10:38
RAVENWORD: online il lyric video di ''Blue Roses''
29/11/2019 - 13:02
RAVENWORD: ascolta ''No More''
16/11/2019 - 19:35
RAVENWORD: firmano con la Rockshots Records
15/11/2019 - 11:34
MOB RULES: pubblicata la cover di ''Raven's Flight'' degli Amon Amarth
17/09/2019 - 11:26
COUNT RAVEN: interrotte le registrazioni dell'album per problemi di salute di Dan Fondelius
ULTIME NOTIZIE
09/06/2020 - 00:31
BEYOND THE BLACK: online la versione acustica del singolo ‘‘Wounded Healer’’
09/06/2020 - 00:30
TOKYO MOTOR FIST: ascolta il singolo ‘‘Around Midnight’’
08/06/2020 - 22:35
LIFVSLEDA: a settembre il nuovo album, ecco la titletrack
08/06/2020 - 22:28
IMPERIAL AGE: guarda il live video di ''Love Eternal''
08/06/2020 - 22:23
NIGHT DEMON: presentano il singolo ''Are You Out There''
08/06/2020 - 19:56
LUNAR DOGMA: in arrivo l'album ''Supernova'', ecco i dettagli
08/06/2020 - 19:47
ERADIUS: live il 13 giugno al The Factory
08/06/2020 - 19:38
TURMION KATILOT: uno show a Milano a febbraio 2021
08/06/2020 - 19:31
BURNING WITCHES: disponibile il filmato dello show in streaming
08/06/2020 - 19:26
DEATH SS: online la clip di ''Hellish Knights''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     