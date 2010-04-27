RAVEN: il titolo del nuovo album in arrivo a settembre sarà ‘‘Metal City’’

I Raven
pubblicheranno il prossimo 18 settembre 2020 un nuovo album, intitolato Metal City
, tramite l’etichetta SPV/Steamhammer
.
Il titolo è stato rivelato recentemente, mentre nello scorso maggio era arrivato solamente l’annuncio
della pubblicazione di un album in una data non specificata a settembre 2020.
L’album conterrà dieci tracce che stilisticamente si rifaranno, a detta del bassista e cantante John Gallagher
, al loro classico Wiped Out
:"It's basically as if we time traveled back to 1982 and were doing the album after 'Wiped Out', continuing in that vein. It's got a lot of that sensibility. There's a couple of really, really fast songs. It opens up with a killer one called 'The Power', and then there's a fast one called 'Human Race'. And there's an epic one called 'When Worlds Collide', and some good rock and roll Raven-style as well.”
Un singolo è atteso per luglio 2020.
Rimaniamo in attesa di ulteriori dettagli.