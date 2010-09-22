MANTICORA: svelati i primi dettagli del nuovo ‘‘To Live to Kill to Live’’

|
I progster/thrasher danesi Manticora hanno reso noti i primi dettagli relativi al loro nuovo album, intitolato To Live to Kill to Live.
Il disco, prodotto da Jacob Hansen (Destruction, Volbeat) sarà il seguito di To Kill To Live To Kill, pubblicato nel 2018. Insieme, i due album formano un doppio concept album basato sul romanzo horror-thriller scritto dal cantante Lars F. Larsen nel maggio 2018.
La copertina del disco è stata realizzata da David Troest ed è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è disponibile di seguito:
1. Katana – The Moths and the Dragonflies/Katana – Mud
2. To Nanjing (strumentale)
3. The Farmer’s Tale Pt. 3 – Eaten by the Beasts
4. Slaughter in the Desert Room
5. Through the Eyes of the Killer – Filing Teeth
6. Katana – Death of the Meaning of Life
7. Tasered/Ice Cage
8. Goodbye Tina
9. Tasered/Removal
10. Stalin Strikes (strumentale)
11. Ten Thousand Cold Nights
12. Katana – Beheaded
Rimaniamo in attesa di ulteriori dettagli.