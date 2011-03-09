OVERKILL: l’uscita del nuovo disco è programmata per l’aprile 2021

|
Gli Overkill hanno già pronte dieci nuove canzoni per il seguito di The Wings of War del 2019. È quanto rivelato dal frontman Bobby Ellsworth ai microfoni di A&P Reacts.
La band progetta di aver pronto il nuovo disco entro aprile 2021, avendo intenzione di entrare in fase di missaggio delle tracce nel dicembre di quest’anno. I piani della band includono anche un tour promozionale in Nord America nella primavera del 2021, per poi approdare in Europa a partire dall’ottobre dell’anno prossimo.
Di seguito la dichiarazione originale di Ellsworth:
"April 2021 is what we're targeting. We're looking to start mixing it mid-December, so it should be done somewhere around the holidays or delivered in the first week of January type of thing. We've also gone so far as to tentatively search out dates on the release — 2021 in the U.S., or in North America for that matter. And then Europe would be October of 2021. But we have the whole festival season that's been canceled from this summer, is gonna be shifted to summer of 2021, so we're gonna slide over into that Wacken and the Wacken cruise and a bunch of other things that we have on the plate.”
Rimaniamo in attesa di ulteriori dettagli.