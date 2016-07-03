REECE: online il video ufficiale di ‘‘Judgement Day’’

|
I Reece, omonimo progetto solista dell’ex-frontman degli Accept David Reece, hanno pubblicato l’album Cacophony of Souls il 13 marzo scorso tramite l’etichetta El Puerto Records.
Recentemente, tramite il canale YouTube della casa discografica è stato reso disponibile il video ufficiale della canzone Judgement Day, realizzato con la collaborazione di Valerio Fea.
Il brano è stato così commentato da David Reece:
"This song 'Judgement Day' seems very fitting for the times we are all living in now. I am a firm believer in good over evil, and I feel the lyrics and music along with the video describes the current events of our world.”
