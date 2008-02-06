      Privacy Policy
 
KIKO LOUREIRO: disponibile la copertina del nuovo album solista ‘‘Open Source’’
11/06/2020 - 16:45 (40 letture)

RECENSIONI
ARTICOLI
07/02/2019
Live Report
KIKO LOUREIRO
Crossroads Live Club - Roma - 02/02/2019
28/05/2012
Live Report
KIKO LOUREIRO
Hotel Europa, Messina, 20/05/2012
02/12/2011
Intervista
KIKO LOUREIRO
La vita da musicista è una figata!
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
11/06/2020 - 16:45
KIKO LOUREIRO: disponibile la copertina del nuovo album solista ‘‘Open Source’’
21/09/2015 - 20:55
ANGRA: svelato il sostituto di Kiko Loureiro per i prossimi concerti
02/04/2015 - 23:17
MEGADETH: Kiko Loureiro è il nuovo chitarrista
08/07/2012 - 14:16
KIKO LOUREIRO: guarda il video di 'Conflicted'
16/10/2011 - 12:33
KIKO LOUREIRO: cinque clinic in Italia a novembre!
28/10/2010 - 14:00
KIKO LOUREIRO: a novembre al Mac2 di Vicenza!
16/02/2010 - 08:45
KIKO LOUREIRO: il trailer del DVD didattico
31/01/2010 - 12:54
KIKO LOUREIRO: vdeo didattico tra rock e fusion
06/02/2008
KIKO LOUREIRO: a marzo in Italia
