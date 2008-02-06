KIKO LOUREIRO: disponibile la copertina del nuovo album solista ‘‘Open Source’’

L’attuale chitarrista dei Megadeth Kiko Loureiro
ha annunciato il suo quinto album da solista, intitolato Open Source
.
Il titolo del disco è stato così commentato dal chitarrista brasiliano:"By definition, 'open source' is related to softwares which the original source code is made freely available and may be redistributed and modified. It brings us a higher sense of community, enhances our creativity and creates new possibilities. So why not take this concept to our art, our music? How much richer a song could be if others had access to its source code? What if the song's original composition wasn't the final product? What if it was just the beginning? Something that could be constantly updated and evolve over time. And as well as a machine, we as humans are also minded to enhancements, being an open source ourselves, constantly moving and growing, through technology, science, spirituality… and art. This is the mindset which I bring now to my fifth solo album, that was named... guess what? OPEN SOURCE!”
La copertina del disco è stata svelata oggi ed è disponibile a lato. È stata realizzata da Gustavo Sazes
.
Per finanziare l’album, Loureiro
ha avviato nei giorni scorsi una campagna di raccolta fondi online disponibile a questo link
, che attualmente ha già raggiunto la cifra prefissata.
Rimaniamo in attesa di nuovi dettagli.