SOULROT: ascolta ''All That Remains'' dal disco in uscita

Collegandosi qui
è possibile ascoltare in anteprima All That Remains
, nuovo brano dei Soulrot
. Il pezzo, come il precedente brano God Forsaken
riportato in basso, proviene dall'album Victims of Spiritual Warfare
che la band death metal cilena pubblicherà il 27 luglio via Memento Mori
. Si tratterà del secondo full-length del gruppo, successore di Nameless Hideous Manifestations
del 2017.
Tracklist:1. La Doctrina de los Malnacidos
2. Nihilistic Automata
3. Buried Alive
4. I, Master
5. Perpetual Warfare
6. God Forsaken
7. Deceiving Tyranny Manifesto
8. Chainsaw Worship Hymn
9. Protect the Coven
10. Evolutive Slaves
11. All That Remains
12. Nameless Ritual
13. Hideous Manifestation
14. What Destroys You, Makes Us Stronger
15. Aquelarre