ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN: guarda il video ufficiale di ‘‘Apocalyptic’’

|
I canadesi Arrival of Autumn hanno pubblicato attraverso il canale YouTube dell’etichetta Nuclear Blast Records il video ufficiale del brano Apocalyptic, il quale è visibile in fondo alla notizia.
Il video è stato così commentato dalla band:
"This video is super cool because we did everything ourselves. We took the current state of the world and used it as a challenge to be productive and make something with integrity to entertain the people stuck at home. It's a creative vision made solely by Arrival of Autumn from us to you and we are stoked to share it with everyone with the help of the fine folks at Nuclear Blast!”
Il brano è estratto dall’album Harbringer, pubblicato il 29 marzo 2019 tramite, appunto, Nuclear Blast Records.