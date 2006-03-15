RAGE: svelata la nuova formazione, presentato il video di ''The Price of War 2.0''

|
I Rage hanno svelato, tramite i propri canali social, chi sono i due nuovi chitarristi che vanno a sostituire l'ex Marcos Rodriguez, ovvero Jean Bormann (ex-Angelic/Rage & Ruins) e Stefan Weber (ex-Axxis). Per presentare la nuova formazione è uscito il video di The Price of War 2.0, brano presente sull'album Black in Mind. Di seguito potete leggere anche le dichiarazioni del mastermind Peavy Wagner.
“We’ve wanted for some time for Rage to be a quartet again, with two guitarists the way we operated back in the days of Black In Mind and End Of All Days. After Marcos had returned to Tenerife and consequently was no longer available, I used this opportunity to enlist two young guitarists.”
“As you can tell from the clip, Stefan and Jean complement each other perfectly. They’re both young and bring a lot of fresh energy to the band. We consciously chose this number for the video because we also wanted to revitalise the sound of the Black In Mind era. The track was cut practically live for the clip, with only a few overdubs added. Rage will sound as heavy and punchy as we do on that song.”