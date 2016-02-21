NOTHGARD: annunciano il nuovo bassista

|
I Nothgard hanno reso noto, tramite i propri canali social, di aver trovato il loro nuovo bassista nella persona di Jan Jansohn (All Will Know/ex-Suidakra/ex-Agathodaimon). Di seguito potete leggere le sue dichiarazioni:
I first met Dom playing with my former band Adorned Brood at Ragnarök Festival ten years ago. Shortly after we played with Nothgard in Rotterdam just after they signed to the same label as Adorned Brood. Over the years there've been tons of other occasions sharing stages and backstages in Germany and around the globe.
When they told me Skaahl will re-start playing guitar again I felt honoured when they asked if I'd like to join the band as a bass player. And thus the circle closes - it feels gorgeous to join forces with Nothgard and I'm really looking forward to celebrate their catchy and Epic Melodic Death Metal with them. See you on the road!"