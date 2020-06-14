BURIED REALM: il nuovo ‘‘Embodiment of the Divine’’ esce a luglio, ascolta la titletrack

|
Il progetto melodic death metal Buried Realm di Josh Dummer pubblicherà il prossimo 24 luglio 2020 un nuovo album, intitolato Embodiment of the Divine.
La nuova uscita sarà il secondo album del progetto dopo il primo The Ichor Carcinoma del settembre 2017. La copertina è stata realizzata da Tony Koehl, mentre l’album è stato prodotto presso gli Unisound AB Studio dallo stesso Josh Dummer e da Dan Swanö.
Il disco ospiterà diversi musicisti, tra cui Rafael Trujillo, Andy Gillion e Bob Katsionis.
La tracklist è disponibile di seguito:
01. The Burning Remnants
02. Overlord
03. Master Psychosis
04. Scales of Queen Dragon
05. Silver Tongue
06. In the Shallow Light
07. Embodiment of the Divine
08. Infinite Mutation
09. The Wonder and Terror of Fortune
Il primo singolo dell’album, la titletrack Embodiment of the Divine, è ascoltabile di seguito: