FAMYNE: firmano con Svart Records, il secondo album arriverà nel 2021

I doom metaller Famyne pubblicheranno il prossimo anno il loro secondo album tramite una nuova etichetta: hanno infatti firmato con la Svart Records.
Di seguito riportiamo la dichiarazione della band britannica:
"We are very proud to announce that we have signed with Svart Records, for the release of our second album in early 2021. In support of this, we will then embark on an extensive tour, playing several festivals, and making up for all the lost 2020 dates we have sadly missed.
All of you that have supported us over these past six years, new friends and old, at home and abroad, we'd like to say a massive thank you to. We truly hope that you'll enjoy our next effort as much as we've enjoyed making it; given the current situation, it's not been easy, but then nothing of worth ever is!”