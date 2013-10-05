THE AGONIST: online il video ufficiale di ‘‘Orphans’’

I The Agonist
hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della Napalm Records
, il video ufficiale di Orphans
, visibile tramite il player in fondo alla notizia.
La canzone è la titletrack dell’ultimo disco della band, uscito il 20 settembre 2019, di cui a questo sono link
disponibili i dettagli.
La cantante Vicky Psarakis
ha raccontato così l’ispirazione per Orphans
:"The story behind "Orphans" was inspired by the novel "We Have Always Lived in the Castle" by Shirley Jackson. It emphasizes the feeling of "not belonging" and the social and physical isolation that comes as a result of that. Even though we've all felt like outcasts at some point in our lives, it's important to remember that we're never truly alone and that there's always someone there for you. We're all "orphans", but we're in this life together.”