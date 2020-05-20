CRYPTA: firmano con Napalm Records, l’etichetta pubblicherà il debutto discografico

Le Crypta
, nuova band formata dalle ex-musiciste delle Nervosa Fernanda Lira
e Luana Demetto
(la formazione completa è disponibile qui
), hanno firmato un contratto discografico con Napalm Records
.
L’etichetta pubblicherà l’album di debutto del gruppo al femminile, di cui non si sanno ancora i dettagli.Fernanda Lira
, che già con le Nervosa
aveva collaborato con la casa discografica in questione, ha così commentato la firma del nuovo contratto:"I feel really happy to work with Napalm Records once again, as I've always had a nice relationship with them during my previous ventures, and being able to keep working with them now is just great; it feels like family! Overall, the band is very excited and feeling so lucky for having the chance of such a big kick-start! We can't wait to get things going and we hope it's gonna be a fruitful path together.”