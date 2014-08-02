VALKYRIE: disponibile il singolo ‘‘The Choice’’ dal nuovo album

I rocker statunitensi Valkyrie
pubblicheranno il prossimo 24 luglio 2020 un nuovo album, intitolato Fear
, tramite l’etichetta Relapse Records
(qui
i dettagli e il primo singolo).
Un nuovo brano è stato estratto dal disco di prossima uscita: si tratta di The Choice
, brano che è stato così commentato dal cantante Jake Adams
:"'The Choice', while based on some personal struggles I’ve faced over the last few years, is largely about honouring your self worth enough to have confidence in your decisions and see things through. While I wrote the words, Pete [Adams, voce e chitarra, ndr] wrote all the riffs on this one and what I love about the song is that the riffs really harken back to our youth in the ‘90s - when music was heavy but still had great melody. This song has lots of dimensions to it and really expands the palette that we traditionally work from.”
Ascolta la nuova canzone tramite il player sottostante: