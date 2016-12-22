BLACK VEIL BRIDES: in arrivo a fine giugno ‘‘Re-Stitch these Wounds’’, riregistrazione del debutto

|
I californiani Black Veil Brides pubblicheranno il prossimo 26 giugno 2020, tramite l’etichetta Sumerian Records, la versione riregistrata del loro album di debutto We Stitch these Wounds, che si intitolerà Re-Stitch these Wounds.
La pubblicazione avverrà in occasione dei dieci anni dall’uscita di We Stitch these Wounds. Le tracce sono state completamente risuonate e registrate dalla formazione attuale della band e prodotte dal chitarrista Jake Pitts.
Il frontman del gruppo Andy Biersack ha spiegato che oltre all’intento celebrativo, la decisione di ristampare una versione completamente riregistrata del primo disco del gruppo sia legata al fatto che in questa fase della carriera la band possa permettersi uno studio e una produzione migliore di quella che ebbe a disposizione ai tempi della registrazione di We Stitch these Wounds:
"The point of this is not to replace the first album. The idea is that the first record was made for about six grand in a jingles studio, which is a very small space that they recorded commercial jingles. And we really didn't have a pot to piss in, and we had no way of making this grandiose record that we wanted. This dates back maybe as soon as 'Set The World On Fire' [2011] came out, we were, like, 'Oh, wow! We can make big-sounding records.' We thought, 'Man, wouldn't it be great to redo the first record and make it sound this big?' And so it's always just been a passion project of ours. And Jake [Pitts, chitarrista, ndr] has gotten so adept as a producer over the years, and he's done such an amazing job on it. It sounds awesome. It's the way, for us, that we would have liked to have those songs sound 10 years ago. Again, it's not meant to replace it — it's meant to be a companion piece. Here's what the version was in the past; here's what we we would like it to have been.”
Una nuova versione, visibile a sinistra, della copertina originale completerà l’uscita.
Di seguito è disponibile la tracklist:
1. The Outcasts (Call to Arms)
2. We Stitch These Wounds
3. Beautiful Remains
4. Children Surrender
5. Perfect Weapon
6. Knives and Pens
7. The Mortician's Daughter
8. All Your Hate
9. Heaven's Calling
10. Never Give In
11. Sweet Blasphemy
12. Carolyn