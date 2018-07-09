DEE SNIDER: guarda il video live di ‘‘I Am the Hurricane’’

Dee Snider
pubblicherà a luglio For the Love of Metal Live!
(qui
i dettagli).
Tramite il canale YouTube dell’etichetta Napalm Records
è stato diffuso il secondo singolo estratto dal disco, I Am the Hurricane
, così commentato da Snider
:"If there is ever a repeated message in my songs it's this: Stand up, fight back, don't take any sh*t from anybody, and f*ck anybody who gets in your way or tries to put you down. It's a message that constantly needs to be reinforced in us all, myself included.”
Ascolta il brano di seguito: