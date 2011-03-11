      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Tommy Hartung
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

18/06/20
BURZYGORY
Burzygory

19/06/20
BEYOND THE BLACK
Hørizøns

19/06/20
TRAPT
Shadow Work

19/06/20
ATAVIST
III: Absolution

19/06/20
SUNDENKLANG
Jahresringe

19/06/20
WITHERING SURFACE
Meet the Maker

19/06/20
PROTEST THE HERO
Palimpsest

19/06/20
ASINIS
Roots

19/06/20
WHITESNAKE
The Rock Album

19/06/20
VAMPIRE
Rex

CONCERTI

18/06/20
GLORYHAMMER
ALPEN FLAIR - BOLZANO

21/06/20
INFECTED RAIN + ANKOR + TBA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

23/06/20
DEFTONES (SOSPESO)
GRUVILLAGE 105 MUSIC FESTIVAL - GRUGLIASCO (TO)

23/06/20
THE OFFSPRING + GUESTS (SOSPESO)
CARROPONTE - SESTO SAN GIOVANNI (MI)

23/06/20
SHARKS IN YOUR MOUTH + GUESTS
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

24/06/20
THE OFFSPRING + GUESTS (SOSPESO)
SHERWOOD FESTIVAL - PADOVA

26/06/20
ROCK THE CASTLE (day 1) - POSTICIPATO
CASTELLO DI VILLAFRANCA - VERONA

26/06/20
NICK MASON (SOSPESO)
LUCCA SUMMER FESTIVAL - LUCCA

26/06/20
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

27/06/20
SHOCK METAL FEST (day 1)
PALABIGAUDA ARENA - CAMPOROSSO (IM)
WIZARD: Tommy Hartung entra in formazione
18/06/2020 - 19:54 (31 letture)

RECENSIONI
65
70
58
ARTICOLI
03/03/2020
Intervista
DEMONS & WIZARDS
''Nessuna pressione, solo divertimento!''
23/11/2018
Live Report
ELECTRIC WIZARD + UFOMAMMUT + HUMULUS
Live Music Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), 18/11/2018
16/03/2011
Live Report
ELECTRIC WIZARD + DOOMRAISER
Init Club, Roma, 11/03/2011
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
18/06/2020 - 19:54
WIZARD: Tommy Hartung entra in formazione
28/04/2020 - 18:13
REBEL WIZARD: rivelati i dettagli del nuovo album
14/02/2020 - 13:55
DEMONS & WIZARDS: presentato il video di ''Wolves In Winter''
17/01/2020 - 11:11
DEMONS & WIZARDS: online un nuovo singolo
13/12/2019 - 10:08
DEMONS & WIZARDS: online il video di ''Diabolic''
03/12/2019 - 16:45
DEMONS & WIZARDS: diffusi i dettagli del nuovo album
03/09/2019 - 19:36
DEMONS & WIZARDS: previsto per febbraio il nuovo album
27/08/2019 - 21:29
DEMONS & WIZARDS: online un nuovo live video
31/05/2019 - 14:29
DEMONS & WIZARDS: presentano il lyric video di ''The Gunslinger''
21/05/2019 - 08:25
WIZARD RIFLE: ad agosto il nuovo album, ascolta ''Rocket To Hell''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
18/06/2020 - 21:44
KEYS OF ORTHANC: svelati i primi dettagli del nuovo album
18/06/2020 - 21:39
ELECTRIC MOB: presentato un video dal debutto discografico
18/06/2020 - 21:39
THE 69 EYES: guarda il video di ''Change''
18/06/2020 - 20:16
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS: ecco la clip di ''Abyss''
18/06/2020 - 20:08
DISTURBED: iniziati i lavori ai nuovi brani
18/06/2020 - 20:02
GEOMETRY OF CHAOS: online il singolo ''Idolatry''
18/06/2020 - 19:50
TIM BOWNESS: ad agosto il sesto album solista, ecco i dettagli
18/06/2020 - 19:15
VORACIOUS SCOURGE: ad agosto l'album ''In Death'', ecco l'artwork
18/06/2020 - 19:10
POLTERGEIST: svelato il lyric video di ''The Attention Trap''
18/06/2020 - 17:02
JOHN PETRUCCI: annuncia il nuovo album solista ''Terminal Velocity''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     