WIZARD: Tommy Hartung entra in formazione

Gli heavy metaller tedeschi Wizard danno il loro benvenuto a Tommy Hartung (No Inner Limits) in veste di nuovo chitarrista della band, in sostituzione a Dano Boland che ha lasciato il gruppo all'inizio dell'anno.
Il cantante Sven D'Anna commenta:
"I've known Tommy for several years now and I'm sure that he is a perfect match, both on a musical as well as on a human level. He's not only a talented musicians, but also a long-time friend of the band. The pre-production of the album is almost finished and it's already damn heavy! Get ready for the new album and our upcoming shows. Loud - heavy - WIZARD!"
La nuova lineup è attualmente al lavoro sul prossimo disco e ha in programma di entrare in studio di registrazione a settembre.